‘The Young And The Restless’ 12 Days Of Christmas: Elizabeth Hendrickson Shows Off Baby Bump With Greg Rikaart

The Young and the Restless gifted fans with a “12 Days of Christmas” countdown this holiday season. For day six, Elizabeth Hendrickson and Greg Rikaart, who portray Chloe and Kevin in Genoa City, took their turn answering fan questions.

In the clip, Elizabeth and Greg stood in front of a gold-and-silver decorated tree and various other Christmas decorations. Elizabeth wore a form-fitting, off-the-shoulder dress, which showed off her growing baby bump. She wore her hair in loose waves that fell over her shoulders and a fringe that covered her forehead. Greg wore a gray button-up shirt and a gray vest over it.

The actress held the white-and-red striped box with a big bow atop it. She playfully used the top to trap Greg’s hand in a cute, unscripted moment between the two co-stars, whose on-screen alter egos are married. He pulled out a slip of white paper and read the question.

“Online shopping, or in-store shopping?” he said aloud.

Elizabeth admitted something rather shocking. She said that she doesn’t do her Christmas shopping until the last day, Christmas Eve. Because of that, there is no time to ship gifts from online stores, so she does hers in person.

As for Greg, he admitted that he shops in-store to help support local businesses, but then he qualified it with some things he has to buy online. Overall, the Kevin actor decided he shops 75 percent in-store and 25 percent online.

When the video ended, the co-stars wished Y&R viewers a Merry Christmas, and more than 1,800 Instagram users hit the “like” button to express their feelings about the clip. In the caption, the show asked its Instagram followers to chime in with what they do for gift shopping, and plenty of them responded with answers.

“Love these two together…To answer your question – Did all my shopping online & finish two weeks ago,” replied one fan, who included a red heart emoji.

“Hi, guys. I’m a big fan of the young and the restless great show. I’m from Sydney, Australia, and like all the characters. I hope everybody has a great Christmas and new year to all the cast and all the best,” a second viewer wrote.

“Chloe and Kevin so nice to see you. I’m missing many of the regular Y&R characters. We need to see more of you in the New Year, and we need some great suspenseful storylines,” replied a third person.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Chloe and Kevin get a great gift for Christmas, and many think that maybe Chloe is pregnant, just like Elizabeth is in real life.