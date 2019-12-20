‘Vikings’ Season 6 Episode 5 Preview: The Election For King Of All Norway Begins

Gunnhild meets with Lagertha and Ivar's position within the Rus is also revealed in the next episode of 'Vikings.'

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, while it looked grim when Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig) was captured by Olaf the Stout (Steven Berkoff), it actually turned out to be in his favor as Olaf suggested Bjorn should become the king of all Norway. According to the synopsis for the next episode, this storyline will be explored further.

Metacritic supplies the following synopsis for Episode 5 of Vikings, titled “The Key.”

“Norway’s Kings and Jarls arrive at Harald’s territory for the election of the King of all Norway. But while King Olaf is confident of the result, the election may not run as smoothly as he thinks.”

Carter Matt also suggests that the generous offer by Olaf could even be some sort of trap. Considering that the synopsis hints at some sort of conflict, this is certainly a distinct possibility.

In addition to Bjorn’s storyline, Gunnhild (Ragga Ragars) arrives to check on Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) and her village. Last week’s episode of Vikings saw the devastating death of Lagertha’s grandson, Hali (Ryan Henson), after bandits attacked. In response to a dream that Gunnhild had, she planned to check up on Lagertha. This visit is likely to be a solemn affair as Gunnhild discovers that her dream was indeed prophetic. The clip also reveals Gunnhild and Lagertha discussing the likelihood of the bandits attacking once more.

Jonathan Hession / History Channel

Hvitserk (Marco Ilso), who last week lost out on the chance to head a trade mission along the Silk Road, may get a second chance in Episode 5. The trailer shows the early return of the group tasked with the expedition. When Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith) asks why they have returned early, the reply is that they came back to inform him of the fact that Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh Andersen) is now in contact with the Rus. For those that were hoping that Hvitserk would have his opportunity to confront Ivar about the death of his girlfriend, it seems their wish might be granted in upcoming episodes of Vikings.

Viewers are also reminded that Vikings will take a one week hiatus since next Wednesday will actually be Christmas day. The historical drama series will then return in the new year on January 1.

You can view the trailer for Episode 5 of Vikings below.

Season 6 of Vikings returns to the History Channel on Wednesday, January 1, at 10 p.m.