Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ Trailer Sees John David Washington & Robert Pattinson Become International Spies

The mind-bending new trailer for Christopher Nolan‘s next big-screen adventure, Tenet, has officially dropped. Fans of the director are excited about the prolific filmmaker’s upcoming project, causing Tenet to trend worldwide for most of Thursday afternoon since the trailer dropped one minute before noon.

As is usual with Nolan’s projects, plot and character details are scarce. All we know about Tenet is that the movie will follow two international spies — starring BlacKkKlansman actor John David Washington and Robert Pattinson — on a mission to stop World War III from breaking out. It looks like the pair will use some kind of time-traveling mechanism to carry out their plan.

While the trailer does not give fans many clues about the overall story of Tenet, the short video does provide vital hints about what to expect. The beginning of the trailer shows Washington’s character performing several dangerous stunts before he appears to die.

Martin Donovan’s character stands by his bedside and says, “That test you passed? Not everybody does. Welcome to the afterlife.”

It appears that Washington may pass into a parallel universe of some kind that allows him to see things before they happen. This is evidenced in the trailer’s final scene in which he and Pattinson’s character pass through a room riddled with bullet holes.

Pattinson asks what happened.

“It hasn’t happened yet,” Washington responds.

The film’s title, Tenet is defined as something that will “open the right doors and some of the wrong ones too.”

Tenet‘s trailer is riddled with all kinds of cryptic messages similar to those quoted above. Many eagle-eyed Nolan fans are already trying to decipher clues from the trailer and piece together theories about the film’s real story.

“Christopher Nolan has already made the best film of 2020. Mark my words,” tweeted one excited user.

As if the trailer wasn’t exciting enough on its own, Nolan recently discussed his new film with Entertainment Weekly.

“[Producer] Emma [Thomas] and I have put together a lot of large-scale productions, but this is certainly the biggest in terms of international reach. We shot in seven countries, all over the place, with a massive cast and huge set pieces. There’s no question, it’s the most ambitious film we’ve made.”

Washington, Donovan, and Pattinson will also be joined by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh, Dimple Kapadia, Elizabeth Debicki, and Clémence Poésy.

Tenet is Nolan’s first new movie since the 2017 film Dunkirk, which received eight Academy Award nominations and won three.

Tenet will release in theaters on July 17, 2020.