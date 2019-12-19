‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap: Victor’s Stunning Admission

The Young and the Restless recap for Thursday, December 19 brings a big accusation from Theo about Kyle’s possible sabotage while Summer tries to stay neutral. Plus, Billy and Amanda flirt and Nate and Elena debate the merits of Amanda.

Theo (Tyler Johnson) pitched a Valentine’s Day idea at Jabot, and Jack (Peter Bergman) and Summer (Hunter King) liked it. However, Kyle (Michael Mealor) came in and said that Theo missed a meeting with Cersei. Theo reassured Kyle that the meeting was tomorrow, but Kyle informed him that it wasn’t. After some back and forth, Theo said he would take care of it. Theo accused Kyle of sabotaging him, and Kyle denied it.

Later, Summer told Kyle she would be Switzerland, but she advised Kyle to stay above Theo’s game and work to bring out the best him. Back at Jabot, Jack told Theo that just because he is family doesn’t mean he will receive special treatment.

Elsewhere, Billy (Jason Thompson) gave himself a pep talk, and then over breakfast, he told Victoria (Amelia Heinle) he got a job consulting in Chicago, so he’ll be traveling some. When he offered to whisk Victoria away to Chi-Town, she said no. Later, at Crimson Lights, Billy and Amanda (Mishael Morgan) caught up. She flat out asked him if he was looking for an affair, and Billy turned the question around on her. Later, Billy texted Amanda the definition of a friend since that’s what they are.

Loading...

After Devon (Bryton James) warned Elena (Brytni Sarpy) to stay away from Amanda, Elena accidentally found the file that Devon hid on the lawyer. She read it and realized that Elena is hiding something. At Crimson Lights, Elena and Nate (Sean Dominic) debated about Amanda’s motivations. However, Elena mistakenly referred to Amanda as Hilary (Mishael Morgan), and Nate called her on it. He worried that Elena is getting overly obsessed with Amanda. Nate asked Elena to let the whole thing with Amanda go, but Elena warned Nate that Amanda has secrets and might be dangerous. Back at his penthouse, Devon noticed that his file on Amanda had been moved, and he realized that Elena found it.

Finally, Victor (Eric Braeden) visited Victoria at Newman Enterprises. He admitted he is bored with retirement. Victor discussed the possibility of buying a yacht, and then talk turned to Victoria. She let her father know that she’s truly happy with Billy, and things are going well between them. Victor hugged his daughter and let her know that he adores her.