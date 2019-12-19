‘One Piece’ Chapter 966 Spoilers: Whitebeard Pirates, Roger Pirates Engage In Epic Battle, Roger Recruits Oden

One Piece Chapter 966 is yet to be officially released but spoilers are already surfacing on the web. The upcoming chapter of One Piece is set to feature an epic battle involving Pirate King Gol D. Roger and the Roger Pirates and Emperor Edward Newgate and the Whitebeard Pirates. It will also reveal how Roger managed to convince Oden to leave the Whitebeard Pirates and join him on his final journey.

In the spoilers posted at Worstgen, One Piece Chapter 966 started with Kozuki Oden immediately heading towards the location of Roger and the Roger Pirates, thinking that they are planning to steal their treasures. Some members of the Whitebeard Pirates tried to stop him, but they failed. Roger is overjoyed to see Oden but instead of dealing with him, he targeted Whitebeard.

The epic battle between the Roger Pirates and the Whitebeard Pirates lasted for three days and three nights. On the fourth day, One Piece Chapter 966 spoilers revealed that the two powerful pirate groups decided to quit fighting and started partying. While everyone is having a banquet, Marshall D. Teach a.k.a Blackbeard, Shanks, and Buggy are tasked to stand guard.

During the celebration, the two captains and Oden had a discussion about the writings that Roger found 13 years ago. Oden recognized the writings, saying that they are secret codes that the Kozuki Clan used to convey secrets within the family. Roger said that he discovered the writings from an island that they reached without using a log pose. Roger believes that beyond that point they could reach a location no one has ever been to and it would complete his trip around the world.

Roger said that by acquiring the “four red stones” which is popularly known as the Road Poneglyphs, he would be able to go to his target location, find the greatest treasure, and become the best pirate ever. However, in order to achieve his main goal, Roger would be needing someone who could read the writings. Whitebeard laughed at Roger, but the Roger Pirates captain is confident that the legend he has been hearing about the island is true.

One Piece Chapter 966 is set to show Roger asking permission from Whitebeard to “borrow” Oden for one year. Oden felt annoyed being treated as an object, but Roger showed him that he’s serious in recruiting him to his crew. Roger vowed his head and begged Oden to come with him. Whitebeard is hesitant to grant Roger’s request, but Oden is interested in joining the Pirate King’s final journey.

The upcoming chapter of One Piece will feature Oden, Lady Kozuki Toki, Kozuki Momonosuke, Kozuki Hiyori, Nekomamushi, and Inuarashi aboard the Roger Pirates’ ship, Oro Jackson. Oden and Roger went to Sky Island together where they found a Poneglyph containing information about the ancient weapon “Poseidon.” Oden also said something about the island that would serve as the final destination of Roger’s adventure.