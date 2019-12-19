Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Phyllis Drops A Bombshell

Stunning new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Phyllis drops a major bombshell on Nick that leaves him reeling just in time for Christmas.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) plans one big happy family Christmas at his house. He even magnanimously invites Adam (Mark Grossman) to come along with Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Connor (Judah Mackey). Plus, Nick invites Summer’s (Hunter King) mom, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford). Initially, Phyllis says yes, but she changed her mind once she realizes that Adam will be there. Phyllis is still furious at Adam’s indecent proposal. However, she tries to take the high road, which isn’t the norm for Phyllis.

Y&R head writer, Josh Griffith, recently discussed this bombshell storyline with Soap Opera Digest, and it looks like not every family will be merry and bright in Genoa City this holiday season.

“Phyllis is appreciative of Nick’s invitation and doesn’t want to ruin his Christmas plans, so she decides to keep quiet and not reveal her reason for canceling,” explained Griffith.

To keep the peace, Phyllis tries to gracefully back out of the big holiday at Nick’s. She decides she does not want to tell him what Adam is trying to do, so Phyllis tells Nick she wants a quiet Christmas with Summer, but Nick doesn’t buy it. Instead, Nick pushes to find out what Phyllis is hiding since he knows her well enough to realize that there’s something else behind her decision.

“Despite Phyllis’s personal feelings about Chelsea, Phyllis is not entering the conversation with an agenda,” Griffith said. “She did her best to take the high road. Phyllis also kept quiet because she didn’t want to be blamed for any problems between Nick and Chelsea. But after Nick keeps pressing, she admits the real reason for not wanting to spend Christmas at his house.”

Predictably, Nick is furious to learn that Adam is trying to use Phyllis to seduce him so that Adam can reunite with Chelsea. All along, Nick worried that Adam had this type of plan in mind when he asked Chelsea to move in with him and Connor. However, Chelsea assured Nick that Connor was Adam’s only concern. Even Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) recently told her son that Adam seemed to be mainly concerned about the little boy and not a reunion with Chelsea.

Now, all of Nick’s worse fears are confirmed by Phyllis’s admission, and he plans to take matters into his own hands, which could lead to an explosive holiday for Nick, Chelsea, and Adam.