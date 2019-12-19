Kelly Clarkson & Jennifer Hudson Get Shoes Thrown At Them On ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

Kelly Clarkson and her guest, Academy-Award winner Jennifer Hudson, found themselves on the other end of a pair of flying shoes during the latest episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, tossed by comedian Joel Kim Booster.

Kelly introduced the comedian to her studio audience, and Joel entered the stage with two shoes, which he promptly threw at both Kelly and Jennifer’s feet upon entering the stage.

Joel was warmly welcomed by both former American Idol contestants, who tried to calm him when he sat down and said “Oh my God. My whole life flashed before my eyes. I just threw a shoe at Jennifer Hudson and Kelly Clarkson.”

Both women laughed at his entrance, Kelly remarking it was “awesome.”

Joel is a huge fan of both women, and paid homage to the two The Voice coaches by employing a similar tactic that Jennifer used when she was impressed by a contestant during her two seasons as a star of the show.

When Jennifer enjoyed someone’s performance, she threw a shoe at their feet. This schtick would soon be repeated by Voice coaches throughout Jennifer’s time on the show as well as after when her homage would be used in other ways by coaches Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, and Adam Levine.

In the video seen above, Joel wearing black pants and a grey jacket threw checkered Vans sneakers at the women’s feet.

Kelly, sporting a pair of tailored black pants, black platform boots, a short-sleeved black jacket, and a bright red shirt, laughed heartily at her guest’s entrance.

At first, Jennifer did not look so sure at what she was seeing but soon played along. The multi-talented performer, who plays Grizabella in the film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical Cats, sported a short black dress and high-heeled ankle boots for her appearance on the show, her hair fashioned with extensions into a sleek high ponytail.

Fans thought the entire bit was hysterical and relayed their sentiments in the caption of the video above.

“I don’t know him but I love him because I would have done the same,” said one fan.

“Oh, I know! Jennifer threw shoes on The Voice when someone impressed her. I think Kelly did once too,” remarked another viewer of the talk series.

Joel also posted a scene still from the talk series, seen below.

He said he could not believe his good fortune to be able to sit between two of his favorite performers.

The episode featuring the shoe throw, Jennifer Hudson and Joel Kim Booster airs today. The Kelly Clarkson Show airs in syndication. Check your local listings for times and channels in your area.