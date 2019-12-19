Dua Lipa Wows Followers In Short Sparkly Red Dress From Her Own Range

If you haven’t got a festive outfit for this year’s holidays then Dua Lipa might have you covered. The “Hotter Than Hell” songstress announced that she has dropped a mini range of dresses for the Christmas season that is strictly limited edition.

For her latest Instagram post, Lipa posed in a short sparkly red dress that is from her Pepe Jeans range. The tiny number displayed the “New Rules” chart-toppers long legs and showed off a small part of her chest as it was cut-out at the top. The sleeveless garment went around her neck and showed off the tattoos she has inked on her arms. Lipa paired the ensemble with black zipped-up boots and sported her blond and brunette wavy shoulder-length hair down.

The “Lost in Your Light” hitmaker opted for a more natural makeup look and accessorized herself with multiple necklaces and rings.

In the photo, Lipa kneeled on a couch with her arms spread out. She looked directly at the camera lens with a subtle but strong expression and modeled the dress well.

In her caption, she thanked those who supported her very first capsule collection with Pepe Jeans. Due to demand, she created five new dresses for the holiday season. She wished her 37.2 million followers a Happy Holidays and hashtagged her post with “#DuaForPepe.”

In the span of 12 hours, her post racked up more than 868,000 likes and over 2,400 comments, proving to be popular with her fans.

“Omggggg. You look so beautiful,” one user wrote.

“Love it so much!!! I’m sure people will love Future Nostalgia, but if one day you decide to quit singing, you should become a designer. SUPERIOR,” another shared.

“I WISH I HAD THAT DRESS AND THAT BODY TOO,” a third fan remarked passionately in capital letters.

“You look so good as always and I’m so proud of you!!” a fourth account commented.

Lipa isn’t a stranger to wearing short sparkly garments. The “Be the One” entertainer performed on the 17th season of The Voice earlier this week and wowed viewers with her vocals and outfit.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lipa wore a silver bra with dangling jeweled tassels. She paired the look with a matching mini skirt with a slit and metallic thigh-high boots when performing her latest single, “Don’t Start Now.” Lipa was joined by numerous dancers and roller skaters who helped embody the disco vibe. She sported the same hairstyle as her latest Instagram post and kept the accessories to a bare minimum.