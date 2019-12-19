Kate Middleton & Prince William Reveal Adorable Family Christmas Card

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posed with their three children in the sweet pic.

Kate Middleton and Prince William‘s annual family Christmas card has made its debut on Twitter, where the royal couple posed with their three children for an adorable photo which was shared on the social media site on December 18.

The royal couple appears happy and relaxed in the photo, which was posted by photographer Benjamin Wareing to his Twitter account.

The fun photo shows the royal clan sitting on a vintage motorbike, complete with a sidecar.

On the left, Kate held on to one side of the vehicle’s handlebars, looking stunning in a robin’s egg-blue wrap dress, a white design depicted throughout the garment. The dress falls down to her calves. The future Queen of England wore her hair down and loose, falling over her shoulders, with drop earrings for just a hint of sparkle.

Next to Kate and seated on the motorbike was Prince William, ever the doting dad, holding the couple’s infant son Prince Louis. William matched his wife in hue, wearing a blue button-down tailored shirt with dark blue dress pants.

Prince Louis, who has a surprised look on his face in the sweet image, wore cute blue denim overalls that ended in shorts. With that, he sported a collared shirt and his hair brushed neatly down over one side.

Prince George, seated next to his father, sported a dark blue polo shirt and plaid shorts in varying colors of red, white and blue. His head is jauntily tilted in the direction of his father and brother, his blonde hair tousled in the image seen below.

The Cambridge Household family Christmas card this year features The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George on a motorbike and sidecar ❄️???? pic.twitter.com/pNg3zPJXqS — Benjamin Wareing (@BenjaminWareing) December 18, 2019

Finally, Princess Charlotte, a mirror image of her stunning mother, stood in the main part of the sidecar, holding on to its glass top, in a dress that had a sleeveless navy top and blue and white gingham bottom.

At the time the 2019 card was taken, Prince George was 6 years old, Princess Charlotte was 4 years old, and Prince Louis was one.

Fans of the royal family were in awe of how quickly the couple’s three children are growing up and of the unique photo, which was strikingly different than the couple’s cards in years past, such as the image seen below, where they were photographed with just their children and no props.

“I love your growing family and just love ur pics…please keep them coming!” said one Twitter user of the unique group photo.

“Great photo, the children are growing up so fast merry Christmas to them all!” said a second fan of the Cambridge family.

“Fabulous photo!!! Love the fact they are showing their “real” personalities! Merry Christmas!!” said yet another follower of the royal family, who enjoys how Kate and William allow each of their children to express their individuality.