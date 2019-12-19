‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’ End-Credits Scene: Find Out If It’s Worth Staying Until The Very End

Fans heading out to see Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will want to know if there’s an end-credits scene to keep them in their seats beyond the credits or if they can get an early jump for the exits.

The Star Wars franchise has never been one for the end-credits scene, which is a short scene inserted either midway through the credits or after they have stopped rolling and either wraps up a loose end from the movie or gives a teaser of an upcoming movie in a series. These scenes have exploded in popularity thanks to the Marvel series, which has a formula of two different end-credits scenes in nearly all of their movies, but there has not yet been a Star Wars movie to include a final scene (though the last installation, Star Wars: The Last Jedi did include not of memorium for Carrie Fisher).

So many fans are going into the final Star Wars installation wondering if some of the Marvel magic may have rubbed off now that both belong to the same company.

Warning: Some potential Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker spoilers are ahead.

As the Express noted, the creators of the final Star Wars movie did not succumb to the trend for adding more at the end, with no end-credits scene in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. In a way, this may actually reflect the Marvel series, as Screen Rant noted that the final film in the Marvel series, Avengers: Endgame, broke from the protocol and didn’t have an end-credits scene. The report noted that this gave it a sense of finality and will help lead into the new era of Marvel beyond the battles with Thanos.

Even without an end-credits scene in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, there is still more ahead for fans of the series to look forward to. As the Express noted, actor Ewan McGregor will be reprising his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi from the prequel trilogy for an upcoming series that will follow his character in the years that led up the 1977 debut movie, Star Wars: A New Hope.

The new movie will give fans a glimpse of the early years after the rise of Darth Vader, but before the Star Wars Rebels series.

While there might not be an end-credits scene in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, moviegoers will get an early jump for the exits and await on the next series when it starts in 2022.