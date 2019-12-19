Kate Gosselin In Legal Trouble For Reportedly Allowing Her Children To Be Filmed For TLC Without Work Permits

Kate Gosselin has been found in contempt of court for the filming of four of her underage children.

Reality star Kate Gosselin is in hot water legally at the moment after allowing four of her underage children to be filmed for her reality television series while failing to obtain work permits for them. She has now been found in contempt of court and has been ordered to pay $1,500 to her ex-husband Jon Gosselin in legal costs. This is hardly the least of Kate’s legal trouble, according to The Daily Mail.

In addition to the legal fees she must pay, 44-year-old Kate has now been given very strict conditions for future filming for her television show Kate Plus 8. Meanwhile, 42-year-old Jon has fought Kate in court for years to prevent her from putting their children on television. She still reportedly owes Jon a whopping $25,000 in legal fees for earlier court battles over the kids being filmed.

Jon headed to court most recently because TLC, the network that produces Kate’s reality television series, allegedly ignored a judge’s orders not to film the Gosselin children for television.

The show Kate Plus 8 was originally Jon and Kate Plus 8 from 2007 up until the pair divorced in 2009 and Jon was dropped from the program. The former couple share eight children together, including one set of twins and one set of sextuplets. The twins, Cara and Mady, are now legal adults and are currently in college. Meanwhile, the sextuplets are split up with Collin and Hannah living full time with Jon and Alexa, Joel, Leah, and Aaden residing with Kate.

Hannah and Collin have been absent from the recent season of Kate Plus 8, but the other four 15-year-olds did appear in a special October episode without having the legal paperwork necessary.

In a previous interview, Jon explained that a judge found that it was best for his underage children to not have their lives televised.

“The court agreed with me, they have given me back my rights. The guardian ad litem said filming wasn’t in the best interests of my children, the judge said it wasn’t in their best interests, but Kate went ahead and did it anyway. But this order now puts her on notice that she has to do everything by the book. She can still film Kate Plus 8 or Kate Plus Date, or whatever she wants, but she has to go to court to get a court order to get my written consent first.”

Despite the fact that his family will be separated this Christmas, Jon is trying to focus on enjoying the holiday season with the children he does have by his side. As The Inquisitr previously reported, his girlfriend, Colleen Conrad, recently shared a sweet Instagram photo of the Christmas tree Jon and Collin picked out together.