‘Vikings’ Season 6: Hvitserk Is Given Another Chance — And Promptly Blows It

Ubbe offers Hvitserk to head a trade mission along the Silk Road in the latest episode of 'Vikings.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 4, titled “All the Prisoners,” of History Channel’s Vikings Season 6. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

As Metro pointed out ahead of the latest episode of Vikings, it appeared that a major betrayal between Ubbe (Patrick Jordan Smith) and his brother, Hvitserk (Marco Ilso) was coming. As Episode 4 screened, this certainly proved to be the case as Hvitserk is offered to head a Viking trade mission along the Silk Road. Ubbe had given his brother this coveted position in an effort to help Hvitserk, who has been suffering from alcohol and substance abuse since Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh Andersen) killed his girlfriend in Season 5 of Vikings.

Previously in Vikings, Hvitserk had been shown spiraling downwards as he struggles to cope. This comes to a head in Episode 3 as he continues to get lost in his grief.

In this week’s episode, Hvitserk appears to rally in order to appease Ubbe and finally right his life. However, he quickly succumbs to his addictions and Ubbe has no choice but to yank him from the mission. In an effort to keep the trade mission on schedule, he then tells the group to elect a leader among themselves before dealing with Hvitserk personally.

Bernard Walsh / History Channel

“I love you brother, I always have and I always will,” Ubbe tells Hvitserk.

“But you have just betrayed me for the second time in your life… I don’t want to see you anymore and I have nothing left to say to you.”

Hvitserk is then taken from the room and Ubbe is left, apparently struggling but determined to stick by his decision.

Of course, with Hvitserk now not heading the expedition along the Silk Road, it leaves him at home in Kattegat. And, as some fans suspect, it also puts him in a position where he can fulfill the prophecy that sees a son of Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel) being the one to finally kill the shieldmaiden Lagertha. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, this theory had seen Hvitserk as the unlikely suspect in Lagertha’s death. However now, as he continues to spiral downwards and is constantly hallucinating, it seems more likely now that he could be the one to finally bring down Lagertha. As per usual with fan theories, though, viewers will have to continue watching in order to find out more.

Season 6 of Vikings will take a one-week hiatus before returning to the History Channel on Wednesday, January 1, at 10 p.m.