Kelly Ripa’s Daughter Lola Consuelos’ Vocals Are On Point In Labrinth Cover

Lola Consuelos is proving to her army of Instagram fans that she is more than just a beautiful face in her most recent Instagram share. As those who follow the 18-year-old on social media know, Lola recently made her page public, much to the delight of fans. The beauty is currently in her first year of college and every so often, she has been sharing photos and videos that give fans glimpses into her personal life.

In the most recent video that was shared for her fans, Consuelos showed off a skill that many people never even knew she had — the ability to sing. In the shocking new post, Consuelos shared two videos of herself showing off her singing ability. In the first video in the series of two, only a white marble slab is visible in the shot as well as Consuelos’ shoulder and a glimpse of her hair. She did not reveal to fans where she was at in the clip but she put her amazing vocals on display while belting out Labrinth’s hit song, “Jealous.”

“I’m jealous of the rain, that falls upon your skin,” she sang. “It’s closer than my hands have been, I’m jealous of the rain…”

In the next short video clip, Consuelos could be heard singing another verse in the song, belting out the lyrics and showing off her smooth vocal tones for fans once again. Like the first video that she shared on her page, the college student was not visible in the clip while she appeared to want to let her vocals do the talking.

The post has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s already captured the attention of her 178,000-plus fans, racking up over 5,000 likes and 400-plus comments in just an hour of going live. Some of Consuelos’ fans commented on the post to let her know that she sounds amazing while countless others simply chimed in using emoji.

“You are INCREDIBLE! Woah,” one follower gushed on the brand new video post.

“Couldn’t have selected a better song. Such a beautiful voice,” another Instagrammer commented, adding a heart-eye emoji.

Loading...

“I love your voice so much!!! Absolutely beautiful!! Kelly and mark must be soo proud of you!!!,” one more chimed in.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the 18-year-old that the black-haired beauty made a quick cameo backstage at Live With Kelly and Ryan alongside her famous parents. Maybe at some point in the future she’ll sing on the hit morning show but for now, hopefully she continues to post clips for fans on social media.