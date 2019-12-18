Former WWE Wrestler Nathan Jones Rumored To Join ‘Mortal Kombat’ Movie Reboot

Former WWE Wrestler Nathan Jones is rumored to be part of the upcoming Mortal Kombat movie.

As reported by Game Rant, the upcoming reboot has just wrapped up filming a couple of days ago, with most of the project being kept under wraps. While some of the important characters of the famous franchise have been cast, there are still a few important figures who still have yet to be disclosed. The role of Shao Kahn, for example.

Speculations of the 52-year-old actor to play the antagonist came up after some social media posts of him emerged online. The former wrestler is a native of Australia and is currently living there, which is where the movie reboot was filmed.

Nathan took to Facebook on December 6 and posted an image of himself while eating out with Daniel Nelson, who worked on stunts in the upcoming movie reboot. The Troy actor revealed in the post that he had been “training weapons” with the stunts specialist. A video of Nathan was then published on Instagram swinging a large hammer, which looked like Shao Kahn’s weapon, the “wrath hammer,” in the video games.

While Nathan can be a good fit for the role, it is also possible that fans of the franchise may be looking too much into these social media posts. The same publication also noted that the source of the said video is not from the official Mortal Kombat social media account nor was it posted by Ed Boon, the co-creator of the game. However, the whole theory can be interesting to entertain.

Most fans of the game think that Shao Kahn is very important to the lore, especially when the movie has characters from the sequels. So having him not in the reboot can be confusing to most fans, as he is one of the biggest antagonists the franchise has ever created.

Being a special character in the story, it is a big role to fill and an important one in the franchise’s lore. Originally, Shao Khan first surfaced in Mortal Kombat 2. Game Rant speculated that the role is being saved for a possible sequel. However, it is also possible that he will be shown in the reboot in 2021.

The Mad Max: Fury Road star is known for his stint in the WWE where he worked with Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker among others. He also appeared in films like Never Back Down: No Surrender and Fearless.