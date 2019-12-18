Kate Middleton & Prince William Ride In Separate Cars & The Media Has Them Headed For A Split

Just one day after it was reported that Kate Middleton snubbed her husband, Prince William, on live television, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are making headlines once again. The royal couple was spotted heading to Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace riding in separate cars. Now, media outlets are speculating that there may be trouble in paradise for the duo, with some even predicting a split is on the horizon.

On Wednesday, TMZ reported that Kate and William’s two-car journey may be a sign that things aren’t so great between the two. Interestingly, Prince George, 6, was spotted in the passenger seat next to his father in one car, while Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1, sat in the back seat of their mother’s car.

It should be noted, however, that the family was seen leaving together in one car after the lunch. Photos showed William and Kate smiling as they drove off.

To some royal watchers, this may not seem suspicious. William and Kate may have been trying to keep their large family comfortable for the drive there rather than squeezing everyone into one car. However, as TMZ pointed out, squeezing is exactly what they did for last year’s lunch.

Back in December 2018, William was photographed at the wheel with Kate in the passenger seat. Their children, including an 8-month-old Louis, piled into the back. Even their nanny found a place to sit in the car.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, rumors of a rift between the Cambridges began on Tuesday when the couple joined British television personality and chef Mary Berry for A Berry Royal Christmas on the BBC. After an hour of competing to make the best holiday desserts, William and Kate sat down together to host a holiday party for local volunteers who are set to work on Christmas.

The couple sat next to each other by a fire as they spoke to their guests. In one quick instance, William went to put a hand on his wife’s shoulder and she very visibly moved away. Some royal fans believed it was a moment of awkward tension between the couple, while others thought that Kate was simply adjusting herself in her seat. Of course, the duo is known for not showing PDA.

There has been no news of any other awkward moments between Kate and William in recent days. Kensington Palace has not commented on any issues between the royals, but comments on these matters from the Palace are generally very rare.