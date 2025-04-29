58-Year-Old Woman’s New Look After Facelift Plastic Surgery Leaves Viewers Speechless — “No Way That’s Her!”

Margot, 58, a commercial pilot, started following Dr. Mike Nayak’s Instagram without any solid plastic surgery plan on her mind. She was just very interested in seeing the surgeon’s beautiful work. But little did she know, she would be drawn to the powerful before-and-after transformations shared on his social media and then decide to get one for herself.

“It was the combination of really great results and just his total transparency,” she said while speaking to PEOPLE about why she decided it had to be “Dr. Nayak or Nobody” for her big plastic surgery procedure.

“I’m spontaneous. I didn’t have [any other doctors] on my list, and I was confident [in his work], and it was easy,” she admitted that she booked the consultation, met with the team, and just decided to give it a shot.

In between her consultation and her appointment, there was one year when she noticed heavy signs of aging and further grew confident in her decision to get a facelift.

“Everything really sagged a lot in that year because I was 58. I was so ready once my appointment came around.” In August 2024, she met with Dr. Nayak for the first time after traveling to his practice in St. Louis, MO, from Kentucky. The experienced surgeon explained that her procedure was a “top-to-bottom balanced restoration.”

Most of his patients visit him with the same goal, so it was a no-brainer for him. “The whole face ages at once, so I did her brow, I did her upper and lower eyelids, and a little bit of fat transfer into the middle section of the face,” the doctor said.

Apart from the brow lift, deep plane extended preservation facelift, deep neck lift, and upper and lower blepharoplasty, Dr. Nayak also performed a full-face CO2 laser resurfacing. The surgeon explained that there was a small problem during her procedure.

“She had a little nerve damage at the beginning. Her left lower lip was a little bit weak. That was featured in the videos [on Instagram], and we talked about it all. We talked about why it happens and the time it typically takes to recover. By six weeks, it was all gone.”

Margot spent around 10 days in the doctor’s clinic, during which she was very open about documenting her recovery process. According to Dr. Nayak, she was the “subject of a lot of controversies” after her dramatic transformation was shared through social media. “She had millions of views and hundreds of comments,” he noted, adding that people were commenting on all sorts of things.

Some even lamented, “That’s not the same person,” pointing out the differences in her ears before and after. But Dr. Nayak explained that during the healing process, Margot’s earlobes had swollen, which made them appear different for the time being. Some also pointed out the excessive redness in her after photos.

The woman told PEOPLE that she had rosacea. The skin condition could flare up with the laser treatment, which explains why her face appeared more flushed.

It took around two to three months before Margot was able to see the full result, and she was very satisfied with her “spontaneous” decision. However, while she says that she “feels like herself again” after the transformation, she was no less confident before the plastic surgery. But now, her outer appearance matches how she has been feeling inside for a long time.