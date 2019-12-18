Gwen Stefani Reveals If She’d Return To ‘The Voice’

Gwen's revealing if there's plans for her to head back to 'The Voice' while Blake Shelton's opening up about her departure.

Gwen Stefani and boyfriend Blake Shelton opened up about her departure from The Voice, while Gwen revealed if she’d like to return once again. The couple spoke out about the mom of three leaving the show for at least next season now that Season 17 has officially wrapped, as Gwen admitted that there’s currently no official plan to have her return just yet.

Gwen spoke about her departure in a new interview with Extra backstage at the show on December 17 prior to the season finale (which saw Team Kelly Clarkson’s Jake Hoot crowned the big winner). The former No Doubt singer explained that she’d love to return to the show as a coach for a fifth stint if she gets her way – but doesn’t know if she will.

“We’ve had so much fun together. What a great group of human beings that I got to hang out with. I’ve had so much fun. It never gets old, this show,” Gwen told correspondent Jenn Lahmers, as fellow coach John Legend admitted that he would definitely miss the “Used To Love You” singer when she’s replaced by Nick Jonas on Season 18 next year.

“To be back now four times is a miracle,” the star then added of how she didn’t think she’d get to return as a coach so many times after first appearing on the NBC singing show on Season 7 in 2014.

As for if or when she’ll be back again somewhere down the line, the star admitted that she’ll “hopefully” get to return to her red spinning chair at some point.

“Hopefully, maybe I will be back one day, we will see,” she said.

“If not, thank you guys for watching. I’ve had so much fun and I love you so much,” she added while waving at the camera.

Blake also opened up to the entertainment news outlet about his girlfriend’s departure as he joked that he’s so unhappy about her departure that he doesn’t plan to be too nice to her replacement.

“I’m gonna take it out on Nick Jonas. I mean, it’s not his fault, but…,” the “God’s Country” singer quipped.

“I’m not happy about it and he’s gonna be sitting there, new guy, so I’m gonna bully him a little bit,” he added, before sharing his advice for the Jonas Brothers singer which was the blunt, “Suck it, Nick!”

Blake’s latest chatter about Gwen comes shortly after the country superstar opened up about Nick taking her place on the show for Season 18, which has already begun filming and is expected to debut on NBC in February.

Speaking about the move back in November, he quipped that he found it to be “unacceptable” that his girlfriend wouldn’t be sticking around for the first round of shows in 2020.