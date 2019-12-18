‘B&B’ Recap For Tuesday, December 17: Hope Can’t Find A Designer & Walks Into Romantic Setting For Zoe

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Tuesday, December 17, reveals that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) was desperate to find a designer. She cornered Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) who thought that it would be a stretch for her to work on Hope For The Future. She pointed out that she designed jewelry, not dresses. Quinn suggested that she ask Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) but Hope did not want to work with him.

Hope then approached Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope), per She Knows Soaps. However, Sally was working with Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). They had been working on the Intimates line for months and Sally wasn’t available. The redhead encouraged Hope to rethink working with Thomas. She said that his latest designs were incredible.

At Vincent Walker’s (Joe LoCicero) apartment, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) made a plea to Steffy. He felt that she should rehire Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) so that they could spy on Thomas. Steffy wasn’t interested and was about to leave when Zoe apologized. She said that she didn’t want to hurt Thomas but also wanted to help them. Steffy left. Liam asked Zoe a few questions about Thomas. He felt that Thomas had not changed.

Quinn stopped by Thomas’ office to tell him that Hope had asked her to design her line. She felt that Thomas should ask Hope again because it seemed apparent that Hope was not desperate. Thomas enigmatically said that he thought that he could appeal to her without pushing.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Thomas reveals his current scheme to Vinny, who offers his friend sage advice. pic.twitter.com/mISz7SU7nw — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 17, 2019

Thomas summoned Vinny to his office at Forrester Creations. He wanted to know how Zoe was doing but Vinny informed him that he had not seen much of her. Thomas reported the same, claiming that Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) had been keeping him busy.

When Thomas started to talk about Hope, Vinny pointed out that Thomas always seemed to get intense about her. Thomas realized that his previous tactics had not worked and that he needed a change.

“You’re going to play hard to get, seriously?” Vinny asked. Thomas was quite smug as he revealed that he was going to pursue Hope in a new way.

Loading...

Later, Hope entered the design office. She immediately noticed the romantic setup and assumed that Thomas wanted to romance her again. She freaked out and started to yell at him. Just then, Zoe entered the room.

Thomas explained that he had invited Zoe to join him. Hope seemed embarrassed when she realized that she had made a fool of herself. Thomas said that he wanted to try something new. To Hope, it seemed as if Thomas was moving on with Zoe.