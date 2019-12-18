Lori Loughlin Reportedly Pushed Daughters To Perform Better Academically, While Plotting With Rick Singer

Court documents state that Lori Loughlin told Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli that they needed to perform better in high school.

New court documents have been released that provide further insight into what really happened in regards to Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannuli’s alleged involvement in the college admissions scandal. Prosecutors released court documents which state that Loughlin had instructed her daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli, that they needed to perform better in high school, according to USA Today.

Prosecutors said that while Loughlin was pushing her daughters to step their game up academically, she was working with Rick Singer who was scheming to get the girls into The University of Southern California.

“Lori Loughlin was in charge and told the couple’s daughters that they needed to do better in high school,” U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling revealed that Singer had told the FBI.

In addition, court documents claim that Singer had warned Giannulli that a guidance counselor from the high school where the girls attended could “mess things up.” This particular counselor from Marymount High School had questioned why Olivia was being presented as a crew recruit to get into The University of Southern California. She knew that Olivia had not participated in the sport.

To prevent the scheme being ruined, Singer had told Giannulli that he needed to go speak to the counselor before things got out of hand.

These new court documents come after Giannulli and Loughlin’s legal team had made accusations against the government, saying that key evidence that would prove their innocence was being withheld.

The statement released by their legal team was particularly scathing, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

“The Government’s theory in this case is that Giannulli and Loughlin knowingly bribed a rogue USC administrator in order to secure their daughters’ admission to the university. But the Government appears to be concealing exculpatory evidence that helps show that both Defendants believed all of the payments they made would go to USC itself — for legitimate, university-approved purposes — or to other legitimate charitable causes.”

They went on to slam the Government for failing to disclose this information.

Giannulli and Loughlin have been accused of paying Singer $500,000 to get their daughters into The University of Southern California. They now face a variety of charges including conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, honest services fraud, money laundering, and federal programs bribery. They have turned down the opportunity to take a plea deal and have pleaded guilty to all charges. They could potentially spend decades in prison if they are convicted.