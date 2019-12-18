Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi, Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley, And Deena Cortese Reportedly Regret Bridesmaid Speeches

Back in November, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, and Deena Cortese were bridesmaids at their Jersey Shore co-star Angelina Pivarnick’s wedding. However, their bridesmaid speeches reportedly didn’t go over too well with the bride and, following the event, Angelina allegedly stopped talking to her co-stars. Now, a report from Hollywood Life reports that the three women reached out to Angelina after the wedding and that they reportedly “regret” their speeches.

A source told the site that following the wedding, all three women reached out to Angelina via text message. Although they reached out to her, Angelina reportedly did not respond back and now Snooki, JWoww, and Deena feel as though they’ve “done their part.” A second source revealed to the site that the women feel as though Angelina is “overreacting.”

“The girls regret the speech, but they were honestly just trying to be funny. If they’d known Angelina was going be upset by their jokes they wouldn’t have made them. But, they do feel like she’s overreacting,” the second source explained.

Talking about the speech, the second source noted that while the women did say some negative things, they also said some positive things as well.

“They did roast her in their speech, but they also said a lot of really nice things about how much they love her and how great she is. Yet, she’s conveniently forgetting about the good stuff,” the second source claimed.

While the women are reportedly sorry for the fact that their speeches upset their co-star, the second source admits that the women aren’t going to “beg.” The second source added that while the women would like Angelina to forgive them, if she doesn’t it’s “her choice.”

Loading...

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Angelina Pivarnick tied-the-knot with Chris Larangeira back in November, just before Thanksgiving. The wedding took place on a Wednesday in East Brunswick, New Jersey and according to reports was beautiful. Angelina stunned in her off-the-shoulder style wedding gown while her bridesmaids wore champagne colored bridesmaid dresses. While some of her co-stars served as bridesmaids, other Jersey Shore cast members were in attendance for Angelina’s big day. Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Mike Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, and Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio were all in attendance for Angelina’s wedding day.

Following the wedding, reports of Snooki, JWoww, and Deena’s speeches started circulating and it was reported that Angelina was not speaking to her co-stars. If the source is correct, the women have apologized to Angelina and it is unclear if she will accept their apologies or not.