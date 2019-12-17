Gwen Stefani Gushes Over Kelly Clarkson In Adorable New Post: ‘Your Cuteness Amazes Me’

Gwen Stefani and Kelly Clarkson have gotten pretty close since working together on The Voice and Stefani isn’t afraid to let her social media followers know it. As fans of the hit NBC show know, the current season is wrapping up and members of the cast have been sharing photos and videos on their social media pages as they seem to be going out with a bang. In the most recent phoot that was shared for her fans, Stefani stood on set with Clarkson and she didn’t have anything but nice things to say about her friend.

In the caption of the new shot, Stefani couldn’t help but gush over her co-star, telling her that her “cuteness” amazes her. In the photo itself, the two stood together in front of the iconic red coach’s chairs on the set of the show. Both ladies were all smiles for the beautiful snapshot as they looked straight into the camera. Stefani wore her long, blond locks down and slightly curled in addition to a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and her signature red lipstick. The girlfriend of black Shelton looked fashionable, rocking a chic, short black dress that had sequins all over, completing the look with a pair of fishnet stocking.

Like her counterpart, Clarkson wore her long, blond dyed locks down and curled along with a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, blush, and clear lipgloss. The singer sizzled in a curve-hugging black dress that was adorned with rhinestones and beads all over. She completed ther look with a pair of dangly silver earrings.

Since the post went live on Stefani’s page a few short hours ago, it’s earned Stefani a ton of attention from her fans with over 40,000 likes in addition to 300-plus comments. Some of her followers took to the photo to let her know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her killer figure. A few more simply took to the photo to let the famous duo know that they are big fans of their cute friendship.

“Looking GORGEOUS ladies,” one follower gushed with a heart-eye emoji.

Loading...

“My faves! I used to go crazy for your music in high school. I still do, but as a kid, it was a whole different level of excitement,” a second Instagram user commented on the photo.

“Talented ladies who both amaze me. Love you Gwen,” another chimed in, adding a few heart emoji to the end of their comment.

“Both are beauties. Love watching u guys on The Voice,” one more raved.