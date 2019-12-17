‘The Young And The Restless’ 12 Days Of Christmas: Fan Favorite Couple Thrills Fans With Appearance

The Young and the Restless is giving its social media followers a big holiday treat with a 12 Days of Christmas countdown. Today is the fourth day, and the first three days have featured some great questions and appearances. Real-life couple Brytni Sarpy and Bryton James answer a question about cool gifts, Michelle Stafford finished an interesting sentence, and Christian LeBlanc and Tracey Bregman kicked things off on day one.

In today’s video, Sharon Case, who portrays Sharon, and Mark Grossman, who portrays Adam, took the spotlight in front of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree. Sharon wore a black and red plaid coat with a festive green turtle neck underneath. She wore her signature blond locks in curls that fell over her shoulders while her shorter bangs artfully framed her face. Meanwhile, Mark wore a black coat and a black and white scarf with a black t-shirt underneath. He wore his hair swept to the side in a tousled look. Many viewers suspect the actors, who play exes on Y&R are dating in real life, but neither has confirmed or denied the rumors.

Sharon held the red and white gift box topped with a beautiful red bow, and Mark pulled out the white slip of paper and read the question.

“What is the most memorable holiday tradition from your childhood.”

For Sharon, the answer was easy. She loved remembering making gingerbread houses. As for Mark, snowmen and snow angels tied as his favorite Christmas memory growing up.

Within a few hours, more than 6,200 people viewed the clip, at least 850 hit the “like” button, and dozens left comments. The show asked fans to comment on their own favorite traditions, and many replied with memories while others discussed Sharon and Mark’s chemistry and their love of Adam and Sharon as a couple on the show.

“Going to Christmas Eve service, new tradition this year-ringing the bell at Woods Supermarket for the Salvation army. Plus watching the Christmas programs and listen to the music,” one follower reminisced of Christmases past.

“Hallmark Christmas movies!!! I’ve been watching Y&R since episode 1. Merry Christmas to the entire cast,” a second long-time viewer wrote, including two Christmas tree emoji.

“Watching these two together…. is always a pleasure!!! Love Y&R. Happy Holidays” replied another viewer who also included a winking emoji.

“Chemistry between these two on and off the camera. I love them both on the show,” wrote a fourth who also replied with flame emoji and a star emoji to make the point clear.

Some long-time viewers couldn’t help hoping that Sharon and Mark’s appearance together on the clip signals something big ahead for Sharon and Adam on the show.