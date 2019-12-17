Kailyn Lowry Reveals She Wasn’t ‘Thrilled’ With The ‘Teen Mom 2’ Cast Shakeup

The new season of Teen Mom 2 included new cast member Jade Cline following the exit of longtime cast member Jenelle Evans. Now, a report from Too Fab reveals that upon Jade’s addition to the cast, Kailyn Lowry wasn’t too “thrilled.”

Kailyn has been sharing her life on the hit MTV reality show along with Leah Messer and Chelsea Houska for nearly a decade. Jenelle Evans had also been sharing her life on the show for just as long but was let go by the network earlier this year. That is when the network decided to fill the vacant spot on the show with Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star Jade Cline. The Teen Mom 2 cast joined the Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant cast on the recent Teen Mom 2 reunion and that is where Kail was asked about the addition of Jade.

“I don’t think I was thrilled,” Kailyn admitted.

However, she also revealed that she would have felt that way no matter who was added to the cast.

“It’s hard because — as much as I don’t like Jenelle — Jenelle, Chelsea, Leah and I have all been on the show for 10 years together and so it was like someone new coming in,” she explained.

This isn’t the first time that someone new was added to the Teen Mom 2 family, though. Back in 2017, Briana DeJesus, who had appeared on the short-lived Teen Mom 3, was added as a fifth cast member to the show alongside Kail, Leah, Chelsea, and Jenelle. Kailyn opened up about when Briana joined the cast and explained that it was the same feeling when Jade joined the cast.

“We felt the same way with Brianna joined, it didn’t feel right,” she said.

Although Kailyn may not have been initially thrilled with the addition of Jade to the cast, things turned out to be fine between the two moms. Jade appeared as a guest on Kailyn’s Coffee Convos podcast and Kailyn said the two “hit it off.”

The final part of the Teen Mom 2 reunion is set to air on Tuesday night and Kailyn Lowry will be featured alongside the cast of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant. There will also be plenty of drama when Ashley Jones takes the stage along with the rest of the cast. Ashley was asked how she felt about her former co-star being added to the Teen Mom 2 cast.

“I have no feelings, I got a bunch of calls about it, they told me they were gonna move her. It spiraled into some issue, but it really wasn’t,” Ashley explained. Reportedly some drama went down with the Ashley and Jade at the reunion special and it looks like fans will have to tune in to find out what happened.