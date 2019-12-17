Kim Kardashian Photoshopped Daughter North On Christmas Card Photo

Kim's opening up about photoshopping 6-year-old North on the family's 2019 Christmas card.

Kim Kardashian admitted that she had to photoshop her 6-year-old daughter North West into the Kardashian-West family’s Christmas card this year. The reality star opened up about the process of getting her husband Kanye West and their four children all together for the snap in a new interview, where she confessed that North was having a bit of a diva moment on the day that resulted in her being Photoshopped into the shot alongside her family.

Kim – who was dressed in a white and gray ensemble – made the confession to Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week. She told the daytime talk show host that North actually isn’t really in the snap that features herself, Kanye, 4-year-old son Saint, 1-year-old daughter Chicago, and 7-month-old son Psalm.

“It was so much anxiety with the four kids, North was having a day and I said fine we’ll do it without you but then she said she just wanted to shoot with me,” Kim explained of the drama that stemmed from her eldest daughter on the day of the shoot, per The Daily Mail.

“So I said fine we’ll just Photoshop her in,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said, admitting, “So that’s not actually her in the picture.”

“The anxiety I went thought to get that picture. There’s always one,” she then added.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kim debuted the family Christmas card on Instagram on December 13.

The cute family shot isn’t exactly a traditionally festive affair, but shows the Wests dressed down for the festive season in matching grey and white sweats as they all sat together – minus North – on a white staircase.

Kim was notably called out by some fans after she shared the card on social media with some pointing out the Photoshop activity before she confessed it. Some noticed that the lighting on North appeared to look slightly different to the setup that was on the rest of her family members.

Others noticed that the 6-year-old beauty, who’s flashed an adorable big smile in the snap despite her tantrum on the day, appeared to look in a different direction to her parents and the rest of her siblings.

In the same interview with the popular daytime talk show host this week, Kim also explained why she decided to take a photo only featuring her husband and children this year. The Kardashian/Jenner family are infamous for the over-the-top Christmas cards they’ve shared with fans over the years that usually features most of, if not all, the members of the famous family.

“It was a time thing and it was hard to wrangle everyone together so I said I’ll just do my own family,” the reality star explained of why fans won’t get a festive shot of her with her sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner for the 2019 festive season.