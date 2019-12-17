Anwar Hadid Carries Dua Lipa In Adorable Photo Snapped Before Boarding Plane

Anwar Hadid carries girlfriend Dua Lipa in adorable Instagram post.

In a new Instagram post by English singer Dua Lipa, boyfriend Anwar Hadid was seen carrying the singer before boarding the plane.

As seen in the series of photos, the 24-year-old singer and 20-year-old model looked happier than ever as they packed on some PDA. Probably weeks of being apart for work, the two just seem glad and ecstatic that they get to spend time this holiday season.

The first photo showed Anwar, carrying Dua while having the biggest smile. The model was dressed in an almost all-black ensemble — t-shirt, jumper, joggers, trainers, and blue socks. He also donned a denim blue bucket hat and carried an Avengers backpack. While Dua wore the same color as a black t-shirt, black-denim trousers, and lime green flats. The singer also wore a bucket hat, but with a different design and color. She, too, had the biggest smile on her face.

Next snap showed Anwar playing around with Dua, with him tilting her back down, her feet up in the air. The private plane and attendant was seen in the background, who was waiting for the couple to board the jet.

The third photo in the series showed Dua walking on her own, carrying a water bottle, while Anwar was just a few inches beside her, both were walking towards the plane.

The latest share earned a ton of attention from the couple’s fans with over 697,000 likes and over 1,391 comments — a number that continues to climb.

Family, friends, and fans took to the snap to show admiration while countless others had no words and opted to comment using emojis rather than words.

Anwar’s sister, Gigi Hadid, approved of the photos and drooped a big “YEAH” comment. While the model’s mom, Yolanda Hadid dropped a red heart emoji.

“Bucket hat baddies,” a friend wrote.

“Best couple,” a fan wrote.

Anwar and Dua have been dating since late June of this year. Their relationship seems to be going strong and could barely keep their hands off each other whenever the two are together.

As reported by Cosmopolitan, the duo was first seen getting intimate at the British Summer Time music festival in Hyde Park, London. The two were reported to have been packing on PDA the whole time. Just a month after Dua’s breakup with ex-boyfriend chef Isaac Carew, the romance with Anwar started. It may seem too early then, but the pair were reportedly pretty serious with their budding romance, more so that the couple has walked a red carpet together.