Khloe Kardashian Is Reportedly Looking For ‘Someone Special’ Despite Tristan Thompson Dating Rumors

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly still open to finding “the one” months after her split from Tristan Thompson.

According to Hollywood Life, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is taking her time when it comes to dating. The outlet reports that, currently, she isn’t dating anyone and isn’t planning on doing so anytime soon. The mother of one has said in the past that, for her, the main focus is her and Thompson’s daughter, True, 1.

Although she isn’t rushing to date someone new, though, a source revealed to the outlet that she knows what she wants in a potential partner. The source explained to the outlet that Kardashian could possibly find her “someone special” specifically because she isn’t looking at the moment. The source also dished that, while Kardashian has more pertinent things on her plate at the moment, her “heart is open” to finding “new love.”

The Revenge Body host is also reportedly being mindful of how a potential new suitor would get along with baby True. The reality star is reportedly aware that being a part of her life would be difficult for someone new. The source said she is also aware that she has her own “obstacles” to bear, including learning how to trust again.

“She has been burned before,” the insider shared, noting “the things she would have to do to accept love again and go through to move forward with a meaningful relationship is something she is still dealing with.”

Fans will recall that Kardashian ended her relationship with Thompson after three years together. The NBA star was unfaithful to Kardashian in the past, but his actions back in February were what reportedly caused the relationship’s demise. The Cleveland Cavaliers player kissed Jordyn Woods, who was best friends with Kylie Jenner at the time.

Loading...

Since their split, Kardashian and Thompson have been attempting to develop a co-parenting relationship for True’s sake. Thompson, however, reportedly wants to rekindle their romance, and has shared as much via social media. He has left flirty comments under Kardashian’s Instagram posts on several occasions, which have made fans wonder if the two are in the process of getting back together.

While Kardashian may not be stepping out with a new beau this year, she has other ventures she is working on. In addition to raising True, which reportedly has “made her life feel very complete,” Kardashian also has Keeping Up, her clothing line, Good American and her new diamond scent, which was a collaboration with her sisters Kim and Kourtney.