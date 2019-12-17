‘The View’ Co-Host Meghan McCain Channels Daenerys Targaryen On Twitter After Whoopi Goldberg Showdown

In turn, fans have responded negatively to both the panelist's social media statement and on-air behavior.

The View‘s Meghan McCain channeled Daenerys Targaryen from HBO’s Game of Thrones in a new Twitter post after a tense showdown between herself and series moderator Whoopi Goldberg escalated into the EGOT winner telling the conservative commentator “girl, please stop talking” during a heated debate on the live television talk show regarding the impeachment of Donald Trump.

The series panelist took to the social media sharing site on December 17 to post a gif of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) with one of her fire-breathing dragons, adding a comment that indirectly referred to Whoopi’s statement during the show’s December 16 episode reported Entertainment Tonight.

Many fans of the daily talk series who read Meghan’s early-morning Twitter post responded negatively, commenting that they felt she did not exhibit the proper behavior expected of her during the heated discussion.

“Your body language and untethered rudeness is a good exit strategy if that’s your plan. If that’s not your plan, better work with a consultant on that because ultimately people are showing and telling you they’ve had enough. Pouting, eye-rolling and folded arms are childish,” said one viewer on the social media site.

“Talking over people has been something many of you have always done. Many of you have a tendency to think your voice deserves to be heard more than others. You don’t have to be quiet, but you should respect other people,” said another Twitter user of the post shared below.

Good morning – to all the fellow conservative “girls” who won’t be quiet. pic.twitter.com/958DzFDAEp — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 17, 2019

“You are trying to make this an attack on your conservativism but if that were so, everyone would be calling for Abby to be fired as well. It’s not what you say, it’s how you say it. Your refusal to acknowledge your poor behavior towards others will be your downfall,” commented another fan of The View.

During a conversation about the impeachment proceedings, Meghan spoke about how her job was to analyze the politics and not to “litigate the ethics of it.” When she was interrupted by fellow View co-host Sunny Hostin, McCain shut her down, accusing the panel of not wanting to hear a conservative perspective on the show. That was when Whoopi stepped in to try and calm the debate, which escalated even further.

Meghan responded to the moderator’s statement of keeping quiet by saying live on air that she would not talk for the rest of the show. Whoopi followed up by stating she was “okay with that” in response to Meghan’s behavior.

While the aforementioned comments made by the moderator appeared to garner the most interest from viewers of the daily talk series, Whoopi did attempt to clarify her statement to McCain during the episode by reminding the conservative commentator that the entire panel has different points they wish to discuss, referring to herself, Meghan, Joy Behar, Abby Huntsman, and Sunny Hostin.

Whoopi then explained that when the panelists speak to one another they need to exhibit respect towards each other so they can all be heard.