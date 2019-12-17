Pete Davidson Reportedly Uses Girlfriend Kaia Gerber’s Fame To Meet Hollywood Producers

Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson and his girlfriend, supermodel Kaia Gerber, have been hot and heavy in their relationship recently. On the surface, the couple appears to be happily in love, but according to an inside source, Pete’s intentions with Kaia run a bit deeper. The source told Radar Online this week that the comedian is reportedly using his girlfriend’s fame to boost his 0wn career.

The source explained that Pete is reportedly “itching to make it big” in films by any means necessary. He allegedly hopes to “move on to superstardom” as many Saturday Night Live alum have done in the past and often brags about his potential upcoming projects.

The 26-year-old’s ticket to big fame is reportedly 19-year-old Kaia, the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Randy Gerber.

“He’s shamelessly dropping Kaia’s name as a way into all the celeb parties to schmooze with the big Hollywood producers,” the source told RO.

According to that source, this name-dropping method has become a routine for The Dirt actor. He has reportedly done the same thing with his previous famous girlfriends, Ariana Grande and Kate Beckinsale. As fans know, Pete was once engaged to Ariana and he had a reportedly casual relationship with Kate earlier this year.

The source added that Pete’s colleagues in the comedy world, as well as his inner circle, allegedly feel he has become “arrogant and immature.”

“This success he’s had with the ladies seems to have gone to Pete’s head and turned him into an absolute douche.”

Back in November, Pete was spotted getting cozy with Kaia in Miami and the two immediately faced criticisms from fans for their age difference. Kaia’s family is reportedly trying to be supportive of the teen, but inside sources noted that her parents hope the relationship will eventually fizzle out, per Page Six.

In the meantime, however, Kaia’s inner circle is reportedly worried that she will get pregnant in the fast-paced relationship. A source previously told RO that Kaia has been telling her friends that the SNL star is “the one.”

She has reportedly also revealed that she can see herself growing old and starting a family with Pete. Because of this, her inner circle wouldn’t be surprised to see a pregnancy happen soon, but they worry Pete wouldn’t stick around to do his part.