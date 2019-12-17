Kelly Ripa Rocks Low-Cut Floral Top & Holds Hands With Mark Consuelos While Lola Consuelos Makes A Cameo

Kelly Ripa is serving up another stunning look on the set of her hit show. As those who follow Kelly on social media know, she loves to gush over her husband and children on her popular page and it’s easy to see that she and Mark Consuelos are totally in love. Today, Consuelos took the spot of Ryan Seacrest, hosting Live With Kelly and Ryan alongside his beautiful wife and luckily for fans — the show’s page gave a behind-the-scenes look at the famous prior to the show.

At the beginning of the short video clip that was shared with fans, Mark could be seen walking out of his dressing room, telling everyone that “we’re back,” while flashing a smile into the camera. Shortly after, Kelly appeared on screen where she quickly grabbed her husband’s hand as the two made their way down the hallway backstage to the live studio audience. Just behind the famous couple was their daughter, Lola Consuelos, and Kelly could be heard saying, “that’s our child.”

The talk show host looked amazing in a low-cut floral top and a pair of fitted black pants. Like she normally does on the show, the mother of three wore her long, blond locks down and curled in addition to a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. The 49-year-old accessorized the look with a gold necklace.

Mark looked dapper for his co-hosting gig, rocking a grey suit coat with a black t-shirt underneath. The Riverdale star paired his look with dark jeans and wore his dark locks slicked back. Lola could be seen walking behind her famous parents, looking casual in a pair of light wash jeans and a mustard sweater.

The post has only been live on the show’s page for a few minutes but it’s earned a fair share of traffic so far with over 6,000 views, 200-plus likes, over 20 comments. Most of the couple’s fans were quick to comment on the short clip and let he duo know that they love when Mark appears on the show while countless others simply flooded the comments section with emoji.

“Beautiful couple. Love watching your show! Sending Love from Canada,” one fan gushed, adding a pink heart emoji.

“I love it when he hosts with his wife. More enjoyable than Ryan,” a second Instagrammer added.

“Love when they host together remember them from All my Children,” one more follower gushed.

“Miss @ryanseacrest but adore @instasuelos when he co hosts. He always does a fabulous job,” a fourth fan commented.