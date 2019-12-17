Rita Ora Wows In Low-Cut Fur Garment: ‘I Want Panettone’

Rita Ora has taken to Instagram to tell her 15.7 million followers that she’s craving a panettone. The “I Will Never Let You Down” songstress shared two photos of herself to the platform which saw her look very glammed-up.

Ora, who is known for sporting different types of hairstyles, opted for her blond hair to be short and straight. She sported a very short blunt bob that only just went past her ears. The “Only Want You” hitmaker applied thick black eyeliner, eye shadow, and a bold lip, which made her face pop. She accessorized herself with numerous gold chains and bracelets. As for her clothing, Ora rocked a dark long-sleeved low-cut top with white fur around the outside. The garment displayed her chest and showcased her jewelry perfectly. The “How We Do (Party)” chart-topper paired the ensemble with orange chino trousers which gave the outfit more color.

In both photos she attached, she appeared to be sitting on a sofa with lots of different cushions. In the first, she placed one hand to her head and the other beside her. Ora tilted her head slightly to the side which showed off her sharp jawline. In the second, she sported a similar pose and looked directly at the camera lens face on. Her tattoo on her hand was also fairly visible.

For those unaware, a panettone that Ora is talking about in her caption is a traditional Italian Christmas cake.

In the span of 11 hours, her post racked up more than 220,000 likes and over 1,100 comments, proving to be popular with her fans.

“There’s some panettone at my house, you should come get it,” one user wrote.

“The most beautiful woman in the world,” another shared.

Loading...

“YOU’RE LEGIT THE MOST BEAUTIFUL PERSON I KNOW,” a third follower remarked passionately in capital letters.

“Love your outfit so much!!” a fourth fan commented adding multiple eye-heart face emoji.

Low-cut outfits aren’t anything new to Ora. The “Let Me Love You” entertainer is known for her versatility when it comes to fashion and isn’t shy to try new things. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wore a low-cut animal-print dress when she was in Dubai for her sister’s pre-birthday dinner. She owned a bold red lip as well as long blond hair for the occasion. Ora accessorized herself with a black bandana, gold necklaces, bracelets, rings, and a watch. She posted a couple of photos to her Instagram which has unsurprisingly achieved over 323,000 likes and 1,500 comments.