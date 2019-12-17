Janet Jackson Shares Extremely Close-Up Photo Of Herself Displaying Full Face Of Makeup

Janet Jackson has been keeping her fans updated regularly on Instagram recently and has shared another update.

The “That’s The Way Love Goes” hitmaker posted a photo of herself that saw the icon extremely close up, boasting her stunning features. The beauty shot saw Jackson slightly side-on displaying the details of the makeup on her face. She wore her dark curly locks down and appeared to have on a black piece of clothing. Jackson was clearly glowing with her soft skin and had been photographed in great lighting.

The “Someone To Call My Lover” songstress rocked a bold red lip and subtly smiled in the shot. She applied shimmery gold eyeshadow and black mascara which made her face pop. Her signature black beauty mark above her lip stood out close up as well as her incredible bone structure and jawline.

For her caption, Jackson wrote “peace” in capital letters, spaced out with a black heart emoji.

She tagged her makeup artist, Preston, who helped her achieve this glammed-up look as well as the brands that she used — Tom Ford Beauty, Make Up For Ever, Mac Cosmetics, and Lise Watier Cosmétiques.

In the span of 19 hours, her post racked up more than 106,000 likes and over 2,500 comments, proving to be a hit with her 3.9 million followers.

“The perfect way to end such a fabulous year for u and the team. “PEACE”. Thank u for sharing it with the fans,” one user wrote.

“OMG…we ALLLLLL know that Janet Jackson is beautiful…but on this Monday morning. I really enjoy seeing this simple picture of beauty. Thank you!” another shared.

“How dare you be this dayumm beautiful!!! I love you, my Queen,” a third fan remarked.

“You are so GORGEOUS!!! I love you so much Miss @janetjackson you have been my idol my whole life. You & #MichaelJackson God bless you beautiful!” a fourth follower commented.

When it comes down to her image, Jackson has been keeping it fairly simple this year. The “Love Will Never Do (Without You)” chart-topper toured across Australia alongside Black Eyed Peas, 50 Cent, Jason Derulo, Brandy, Sisqo, Keri Hilson, and J-Kwon, and uploaded numerous photos of herself from the trip. On stage, she wore a loose-fitted black jumpsuit that had little jewels embroidered on the top half. Despite being completely covered up in black attire, she added some color to her makeup and rocked a red lip. The 53-year-old sported her curly locks down and proved that her career is still in demand many decades later.