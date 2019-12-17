Blake Shelton Explains Why He Wouldn’t Want Kelly Clarkson To Officiate His Wedding To Gwen Stefani

Blake also talked about his ideal wedding ceremony.

Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson talked a lot about weddings ahead of Monday night’s episode of The Voice. During a pre-show interview with Entertainment Tonight, Blake was feeling the pressure to put a ring on girlfriend Gwen Stefani’s finger. Kelly was definitely on board with the idea of Blake and Gwen getting hitched, but Blake informed her that her services would not be needed if he and Gwen ever do walk down the aisle.

Blake was actually supposed to officiate Kelly’s wedding to Brandon Blackstock in 2013, but the couple changed their plans and decided to elope. Kelly was asked if she’d return the favor by offering to officiate Gwen and Blake’s wedding, but she said that she’d be too “nervous” and that she’d rather see the couple get married by “a real pastor.” However, Blake had a different reason for nixing the idea of getting married by Kelly. He also revealed that his ideal wedding ceremony is a quick one.

“I would want it to be short ceremony, and if Kelly was doing it, she would ramble on for hours,” Blake quipped

Kelly agreed, saying that she doesn’t “do synopsis.”

Kelly and Blake also agreed that weddings “suck,” but wedding receptions are pretty great. In fact, Kelly said that she’s planning on throwing an annual wedding reception-themed party now that she’s “stuck” in Los Angeles.

The topic of marriage initially came up when ET Live host Cassie DiLaura asked Blake to react to a remark John Legend had made during his pre-show interview with Entertainment Tonight. John was asked if he had any suggestions for what Gwen and Blake should do for the music video for their new duet “Nobody But You.” He immediately thought of a wedding theme, thanks to his past experience filming a music video with wife Chrissy Teigen.

“You know, Chrissy and I got married the week we did the ‘All of Me’ video, so who knows!” John quipped.

“Thank you. Thank you, John,” Blake said in response to his costar’s comment.

Kelly reacted to John’s factoid about his marriage by revealing that she’s also been putting pressure on Gwen and Blake to get married.

“I was like, ‘Dude, sh*t or get off the pot, man,'” Kelly recalled telling Blake while they were working on their Voice duets together. “He’s been dating her for like a decade!”

In response to John’s music video comment, Blake joked that getting married and filming the ceremony for a music video is an “over-the-top” way to “save money on a wedding.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, one reason Gwen and Blake haven’t walked down the aisle yet is due to Gwen’s religion. She allegedly wants to get married in a Catholic church, but this won’t be a possibility until her marriage to ex-husband Gavin Rossdale in annulled.