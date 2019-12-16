Lisa Rinna Shares Cryptic Post About The ‘Truth’ On Instagram Amid Filming On ‘RHOBH’ Season 10

Lisa Rinna is currently in the midst of filming the new episodes.

Lisa Rinna and her co-stars are in the midst of production on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10. While there have been several rumors suggesting that the new episodes will be lackluster, a couple of her latest Instagram posts suggest otherwise.

According to a screenshot shared by the Real Housewives Franchise fan page on Instagram, Rinna was seen showing off a new haircut before she shared a couple of cryptic messages with her fans and followers.

“The truth always comes out,” the first message read.

“So just f**king own it,” she continued in a second post.

Rinna joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during the show’s fifth season with fellow soap actress Eileen Davidson. As fans will recall, the two women were brought to the reality series to replace Carlton Gebbia and Joyce Giraud, both of whom appeared on the show for just one season.

While Davidson quit her role on the show after Season 7, Rinna has continued to appear on the series in a full-time position since Season 5 and shows no signs of slowing down. In fact, as she continues to stay close to a number of her co-stars, including Erika Girardi and Kyle Richards, she’s also been getting to know the series’ newest stars, including Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke.

Although it is unclear who Rinna was discussing in her posts, it seems pretty unlikely that she is rehashing her issues with Kim Richards, who rejoined the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast for filming weeks ago. After all, the two women settled their differences with one another last month and have since announced that they may soon become family.

Loading...

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Richards opened up about making amends with Rinna while attending the Fourth Annual Vanderpump Dogs Foundation Gala and revealed that her son-in-law Thayer Wiederhorn’s brother, Mercer Wiederhorn, was dating Rinna’s daughter Amelia Hamlin.

“I always knew there was a good side to Lisa, there was something good in her heart, we just were having a beef! But it looks like things could work out in a good way, and hopefully it can and it will continue,” Richards told TooFab of her current friendship with her co-star.

Richards then revealed how she informed Andy Cohen of the shocking news about her and Rinna.

“I went to Andy a few minutes before and I told him, ‘I don’t know if you know this, but Lisa’s daughter is dating my son-in-law’s brother,'” she recalled.