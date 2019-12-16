Former ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Shares Sweet Snap With Daughter Ensley Amid Divorce Drama

Jenelle Evans has remained relatively quiet on social media following the announcement of her divorce. Over the weekend though, she spent some time with her youngest child, daughter Ensley, and shared some photos.

According to a report from Pop Culture, Jenelle shared the photo of her and her daughter on Saturday night. According to the report, the former Teen Mom 2 star shared the sweet snap on her Snapchat, and it showed the two playing around with the filters. Users of the social networking site know the filters allow you to change your appearance and, in some instances, place animal ears over your photo. It looks like that is what Jenelle and her daughter opted to do.

In the photo, both Jenelle and Ensley are wearing their hair down, and Ensley looks a lot like her mother. Adding to the adorableness of the photo is the fact that the two have used a filter that places pink puppy dog ears on their head and a pink puppy dog nose over their own noses. Both Ensley and Jenelle are smiling for the photo, and they appear to be enjoying the day hanging out together.

Jenelle shares Ensley with her estranged husband, David Eason. The mom of three shocked her fans back in October when she announced that after two years of marriage, she was leaving her husband. Jenelle then left the home that she and David shared in North Carolina and moved to Tennessee with Ensley and her son, Kaiser, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Nathan Griffith. In Tennessee, Jenelle obtained a protective order against her estranged husband. Last week, a court hearing was held and the order was reportedly extended until January when the two will be back in court.

While Jenelle hasn’t been sharing too much on social media, she has been sharing some updates. Earlier this month, she took to Twitter to share some sweet photos of Ensley “helping out” with Christmas decorations. In the photos, Ensley is holding a gold Christmas ornament and smiling. In the background, a Christmas tree is up and has bulbs and lights on it. It appears that Jenelle has decorated her new place for Christmas, and Ensley appears to be excited about it in the photos.

Although Jenelle has left David, it doesn’t appear that she will be returning to Teen Mom 2 anytime soon. Still, fans of the former reality show star are enjoying the updates that she shares on social media.