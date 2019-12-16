Liam Hemsworth Introduces Possible Girlfriend Gabriella Brooks To Parents In Australia

Liam Hemsworth was spotted with Gabriella Brooks in Byron Bay with his parents.

Liam Hemsworth and Sydney-based model Gabriella Brooks sparked relationship rumors on Friday, December 13. The two were seen in Australia together with The Hunger Games actor’s parents.

The 29-year-old star and the 21-year-old model were pictured together with the actor’s parents, Craig and Leonie Hemsworth, in Bryon Bay. They were allegedly enjoying lunch in the sun.

Photos obtained by The Daily Mail showed the actor’s mother taking the model in for an affectionate hug. Gabriella was dressed in a white vest top and jeans paired with a lime green bag, as seen in the photos.

Gabriella, who is from Sydney’s Northern Beaches, shared a series of snaps of a beach located in Australia’s coastal town to Instagram on December 1. The photos showed the model in a skintight bikini with her friends, captioning the post “Byron” with a heart emoji.

It was reported that Liam returned to his hometown last week after he finished filming his latest TV show, Dodge and Miles, in Toronto, Canada. It is believed that he will stay in Australia for the holidays with his family.

Liam and Gabriella have not publicly confirmed their relationship. The recent gathering with the actor’s parents was the first time the two have ever been seen together.

Gabriella’s Instagram post received a lot of comments and speculation about the alleged romance.

“Yeah she was with Liam Hemsworth when she was in Australia,” a fan commented.

“You’re sending us all into shock bb,” an admirer wrote.

“Hope you’re having fun,” another fan commented.

Just a few months ago, The Last Song actor was spotted on a date in New York City with another Australian beauty, Dynasty actress Maddison Brown. The actor and the 22-year-old star were seen holding hands and even shared a kiss. Unfortunately, Liam and Maddison have not been seen together after that. On the other hand, Gabriella was previously dating The 1975 lead singer Matty Healy for four years. The two ended their romantic relationship last summer.

As reported by E! News, it has been four months since Liam separated from his wife, Miley Cyrus.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” Miley’s representative shared regarding the ex-couple’s decision, as reported by The Inquisitr.

The representative further stated that as the ex-married couple was evolving all the time, changing as partners and as individuals, Liam and Miley decided to divorce and just focus on themselves and their careers, separately. The two allegedly remain “dedicated parents” to their pets while “lovingly taking this time apart.”