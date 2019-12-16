Chelsea Houska Urges Fans To Take Her Advice: ‘You Need To Get This Thing’

Chelsea Houska often takes to her social media to show off her rocking outfits, but on Sunday night she decided to show off a more laid-back, comfortable look. Taking to her Instagram stories, the mom of three showed off her brand-new hooded blanket sweatshirt and urged her fans to take her advice.

“If you’ve never taken my advice before, this is the one time I’m going to say you guys absolutely need to do what I’m about to tell you,” Chelsea began in her Instagram story.

She had the camera pointing to her face as she delivered the message to her fans. In the video, fans could see that she was wearing a hoodie over her head. She then turned the camera around to show what she was wearing.

“You need to go to Costco, you need to get this thing its called ‘The Comfy’ and then thank me later because holy, its literally like a blanket hoodie and I don’t think I’ll ever take it off. It also has like socks slippers and I’m going to have to purchase those also. But yes, highly, highly recommend.”

Chelsea looked incredibly comfortable in her new blanket hoodie. She then shared another photo of herself in her new cozy blanket hoodie rocking out to some music. She tagged her husband, Cole DeBoer in the video.

Some of Chelsea’s signature style showed through in the Instagram story about her new hoodie, too. Her nails were painted a festive dark red color and her phone case appeared to be a gold snakeskin print. The phone case was a similar print to the red skirt she recently rocked in her Instagram stories.

Over the weekend, Chelsea took to Instagram to show off the outfit and asked her followers, “How cute is this outfit?!” The photo, which was also shared by Lauriebelle’s, a boutique that Chelsea has partnered with, showed the Teen Mom 2 star rocking the bright red miniskirt along with a long-sleeved black shirt. There is no doubt Chelsea looked awesome in the snakeskin-print skirt, and it is cool to see that she rocks the snakeskin print on her phone case, too!

Chelsea Houska has become a fan favorite on the hit MTV reality show, and fans love to follow the mom of three. Not only does she show off her awesome outfits often but showing off the blanket hoodie shows that she is down to earth and enjoys comfortable style, too!