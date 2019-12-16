‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Two Weeks Ahead: Brooke Unleashes Wrath On Steffy

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week reveal that Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) will unleash her wrath on Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). The blonde will take on her almost-stepdaughter for a work decision that Steffy made, per She Knows Soaps. It seems as if Brooke still believes that she has more say over decisions than Steffy, who is the co-CEO of Forrester Creations.

The Inquisitr reports that during the week of December 16, Steffy will make an executive decision. She will use her clout to reinstate Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) as one of the Forrester Creations models. At least two people will be upset to learn that Zoe has rejoined the team. Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and her mother, Brooke, will be shocked when they find out about Steffy’s recruitment decision.

Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) fired Zoe and Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) from the fashion house after the truth about Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) was revealed. As Dr. Reese Buckingham’s (Wayne Brady) daughter, Zoe wanted to protect her father from going to jail. In the end, doing so cost her job because Ridge ended her contract with Forrester Creations.

The soap opera spoilers state that Hope will be shocked to find that Zoe has returned. Of course, it will only be a matter of time before Brooke takes out her anger on Steffy. She will be outraged when she confronts the co-CEO. Brooke wants to know how Steffy could rehire Zoe after everything that she did to her family. Brooke will demand answers and it’s up to Steffy if she’s willing to give them.

Steffy will give Zoe’s job back after she negotiates a tricky deal with her. After Zoe tells Steffy and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) what they want to hear, she will beg them for mercy. She confirms Thomas’ plans to take the Logans out of Forrester Creations and promises to work with them by spying on the designer. Steffy will then tell Zoe that she can come back to the fashion house. Zoe will feel that her loyalty now lies with Steffy and Liam — not to Thomas.

In the meantime, Brooke may feel as if her whole world is falling apart. Her husband wants a divorce, Thomas is back at Forrester, and now Zoe is also back at her place of work. When she lashes out at Steffy, she may go one step too far. Ridge may witness Brooke’s outburst and this may confirm his view that she only favors her own children.

If Brooke thinks she can scream at Steffy and get away with it, she has another thing coming. Steffy doesn’t let anyone treat her like dirt.