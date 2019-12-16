Kourtney Kardashian Reaches ‘Breaking Point’ On ‘KUWTK’ Season Finale

Kourtney Kardashian revealed she had reached her “breaking point” on the season finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. In a shocking confessional, the eldest Kardashian sister told viewers she was going to stop filming.

“I need a break and I don’t want to film anymore.”

The reality star made the comment after a tense couple of days trying to work out the lingering personal problems that have existed between herself and sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian.

The three women have been experiencing a crossroads in their family relationship throughout season 17 of their reality series. At the close of the finale episode, it was revealed on-camera that Kourtney had decided to take a step back from filming to focus on her three children with former boyfriend Scott Disick — Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

On Sunday’s episode, Kris Jenner, the manager and matriarch of the clan, which also includes Robert Kardashian Jr., Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, told her daughters she was very “frustrated” about all their infighting.

In order to get everyone back on track, Kris decided a family vacation was in order and took her daughters to Wyoming to spend a couple of days together. Kris hoped they would be able to hash out their differences and get the family’s torn relationships back on track. While Kendall flew in from London for the family bonding time, Kylie opted to stay back in Los Angeles with her daughter Stormi and then-boyfriend Travis Scott, Stormi’s father.

While both Kim and Khloe were ready to mend fences, it appeared that Kourtney did not feel her concerns were being heard by her younger sisters. She was particularly upset with Khloe, who called her both a “bully” and a “b*tch” during the clan’s participation in a family obstacle course.

Kourtney ended up sharing her frustrations about Kim and Khloe to Kendall.

“I can never win with them. It can never be light and fun anymore, everyone takes everything so personally, including myself. It’s just not enjoyable to hang out together,” Kourtney said.

The tension between the sisters came to a breaking point during a group discussion where the women talked about the future of the series, reported People.

Kris spoke her mind, telling her daughters that each person in their family had to listen to one another and be respectful of each other’s needs if they wanted to continue filming their wildly successful reality series together.

As soon as Kourtney reacted by stating that her boundaries regarding filming were not being addressed, Kim clapped back.

“If everyone acted like you did, filming-wise, then we’d absolutely have no show,” Kim countered.

Kourtney then explained that right now, her children have taken priority over the show and that she was not going to change her mind regarding her decision to take a step back from filming.

She then revealed she was “not happy.”

“Life is short. It’s not all about filming this show.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians is currently filming season 18, which will debut in early 2020.