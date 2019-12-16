James Littlefair, U.S. Treasury Staffer, Resigns After His Mother Is Charged In College Admissions Scandal

Karen Littlefair paid thousands to have someone else take her son's classes at Georgetown University.

The college admissions scandal continues on and this time, it led to the resignation of James Littlefair who worked for the U.S. Treasury. His resignation came after his mother, 57-year-old Karen Littlefair, pleaded guilty to charges in connection to the college admissions scandal, according to USA Today.

Littlefair admitted to paying Rick Singer, the mastermind of the college admissions scandal, $9,700 to help her son cheat while in college at Georgetown University. Singer had someone secretly take four of Littlefair’s classes for him. Because the classes were taken online, he never got caught until now.

The mother pleaded guilty to wire fraud on November 11 and now must wait to hear what her fate will be. Prosecutors are recommending that the elite mother spend some time behind bars. Their recommended sentence includes four months in jail, paying restitution, and a $9,500 fine. Her son, James, wasn’t charged in connection with this case.

In the most famous college admission scandal stories, it’s been a common trend to hear about parents who helped their kids get into college by cheating and bribery. This story, which involves a student who is already in college, is a bit different. Littlefair is the 53rd person to have been charged in this massive scandal, with many parents still waiting to find out their fate.

For example, former Full House star Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli have been accused of paying Singer $5oo,000 to get their daughters, Olivia Jade and Bella, into the University of Southern California. They also allegedly tried to falsely present their daughters as crew recruits.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the famous couple have pleaded not guilty to an array of charges, including mail and wire fraud, honest services mail and wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery. If they are convicted, they could spend years behind bars.

The pressure is building, with inside sources saying Loughlin might be convinced to cave in and take a plea deal despite her husband’s wishes. This is likely due to the possibility that her daughters may be called in to testify, or possibly even charged, in connection to this scandal.

“The government has made it clear that they are going to keep increasing pressure on both Lori and Mossimo. By not pleading, Loughlin and Giannulli are exposing their children to being charged,” inside sources said of the stressful situation.

It was Giannulli who was reportedly dead set on pleading not guilty.