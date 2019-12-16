‘General Hospital’ Spoilers Hint That Carly & Jax Get Closer As Sonny Hits Back

Jax is causing plenty of trouble for Carly and Sonny's marriage.

Sonny and Carly Corinthos has been a power couple on ABC’s General Hospital for years. Fans have watched their on-again, off-again relationship and many have stood by them through all of it. While it seemed like those two were stronger than ever since they were reunited after Morgan’s death, they are now at odds once again, and most of it has to do with Carly’s ex, Jasper Jacks.

Jax has been back in Port Charles for months now. He originally came back to be with Josslyn after Oscar died, but he decided to stick around. Of course, Sonny hasn’t been happy about it, but Jax doesn’t care one bit. There was another reason that he chose not to leave town just yet and that has to do with Nikolas Cassadine. He is heavily involved in trying to get his hands on the codicil for Nik and Spencer. Carly also knows about Nik and their plan for Valentin and that is causing all sorts of problems with her marriage to Sonny. Soap Central teases that Carly will be leaning on Jax more and more in the next two weeks.

This General Hospital spoiler shouldn’t surprise fans as Jax has always had a special place in his heart for his ex-wife and the mother of his child. He would also do anything to get under Sonny’s skin. Now Sonny knows that Carly is keeping a secret from him and it makes it worse that it’s Jax’s secret she is keeping.

Jax is ready to move on from his working relationship with Nikolas, West Coast. But that might be easier said than done…

A brand-new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @IngoRademacher pic.twitter.com/LFB351qAxM — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 13, 2019

Last week had the confrontation between Sonny and Carly as he accused her of keeping something from him. She admitted there was something, but she couldn’t say what that is. She asked him to trust her. The tension between them has been felt by Josslyn as well.

General Hospital spoilers for the week of December 16 has Sonny and Carly once again at odds over something. The mobster is going through a lot with Mike losing his memories due to Alzheimer’s. He is ready to fly his dad out of the country for a consult with another doctor, but Michael gave him something to think about and now he may change his mind. However, he is still reeling from Mike’s recent outburst and him not knowing who he is. This is about the time that Sonny lashes out as he does when he feels helpless, shaken, and lied to.

Will Sonny and Carly make it through this recent marital crisis? They usually do, but Jax certainly isn’t making it easy with his current situation and putting Carly right in the middle between him and her husband.