Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Do A Little Carpool Karaoke, Jamming Out To A Mariah Carey Hit On Way To ‘Live’

Kelly Ripa got into the holiday spirit with her hubby Mark Consuelos on the way to work early this morning. As those who follow the mother of three on Instagram know, Ripa regularly keeps her fans updated on the happenings in her life, sharing plenty of family photos and videos on social media as well as glimpses into her career and time on Live With Kelly and Ryan. In the most recent video that was posted on her Instagram stories, Ripa combined work and play in a cute video.

The first clip in the series of three started off with Ripa and Consuelos sitting in the back of a car while they were being driven around. In the caption, the television personality told her fans that it was morning time, tagging Consuelos and Mariah Carey’s Instagram handles in the post and including a wreath gif on the page. It appeared as though Ripa was on her way to work in New York City. Despite it being the wee hours of the morning, she seemed really chipper as she sang the first line to Carey’s iconic song “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

At first, Ripa was the only one who was belting out a tune as her man sat by her side in the back seat of the car. Once all of the instruments in the song came into play, Consuelos played along with his wife, looking into the camera and jamming out to the hit Christmas song. The two appeared to be having a blast together. At the very end of the clips, the pair could be heard laughing.

Loading...

Ripa looked chic, wearing a pair of black-rimmed reading glasses in addition to a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. Consuelos looked handsome, wearing his dark locks slicked back and styled. The video was pretty dark but both Ripa and Consuelos appeared to be wearing black shirts for the early morning jam session.

In addition to showing off her killer lip-syncing skills, the talk show host has also been showing off her fashion sense in recent weeks. Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the blond beauty looked picture-perfect in a tight-fitting red dress that hugged her flawless figure. She paired the hot look with a tight black belt and a pair of leopard-print boots, which really made a statement. The video was shared on the Live With Kelly and Ryan Instagram page, and it earned a ton of attention from fans.