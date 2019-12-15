Beyonce Sports Dark Hair And An Elegant Gown Alongside Jay-Z For Diddy’s 50th Birthday Party

When recently accompanying her husband Jay-Z to Sean “Diddy” Combs’ birthday party, Beyonce decided to rock a new hairstyle.

The “Brown Skin Girls” artist was seen posing alongside her husband in a black and silver gown by Kujta & Meri. The strapless dress was covered in silver decals along Beyonce’s chest. The dress also had a deep split that stopped at the Grammy winner’s upper thigh. The dress appears to be a velvet pattern in the photo, which was reposted by Fashion Bomb Daily. In the photo, Bey is also posing alongside Jay-Z, who is wearing black slacks, a black velvet blazer and a white dress shirt.

In addition to showing off her famous curves in her decadent dress, Beyonce showed up to the party rocking a new hairstyle. The “Formation” singer ditched her signature blonde locks for darker tresses. The singer’s hair appears to be a dark brown as she subtly smiles at the camera. Her hair is styled in loose curls, which were pulled back away from her face.

The singer added black velvet gloves to her look, which stopped in the middle of her arms. On top of the black gloves, Beyonce added a silver bracelet and a turquoise ring. She is also seen in the photo wearing a silver clutch, and the “Drunk in Love” songstress added black open-toed shoes to her stunning party look.

Beyonce went with a more natural look for her makeup. The singer added on foundation, blush, eyeshadow and lip gloss to her makeup look. Her eyebrows have also been darkened to pair match her hair.

At the time of writing, the reposted photo of Beyonce and Jay-Z received more than 20,000 likes. The photo also received more than 400 comments from Beyonce’s fans.

“She looks so beautiful with this hair color I love it,” one fan said.

“Yes B I absolutely love it,” another chimed in.

“They could never do no wrong,” gushed one commenter.

“Yesssssss dark hair Bey,” said a fourth.

Beyonce and Jay-Z were among a plethora of celebrities to attend the Bad Boy CEO’s birthday party on Saturday. According to E! News, celebs like Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Janelle Monae and Cardi B all attended Diddy’s 50th birthday bash. A source told E! that, in addition to the star-studded attendees, Diddy had several performers at his event, including Mary J. Blige who reportedly sang her classic, “Real Love.”