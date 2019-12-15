Los Angeles Rams Vs. Dallas Cowboys Preview, Odds: Major Playoff Implications For Both Teams In NFC Showdown

The defending NFC champion Los Angeles Rams could see their season slip away if they lose on the road to the Dallas Cowboys.

The Los Angeles Rams have looked almost nothing like the 13-3 team that advanced all the way to the Super Bowl in the 2018/2019 NFL season. But if they can come out of AT&T Stadium in Dallas with a win over the Cowboys on Sunday in a rematch of last season’s divisional round playoff game per The Ringer, their hopes of at least returning to the postseason remain alive.

On the other side of the ball, Dallas comes into to Sunday’s matchup with a sub-.500 record and a three-game losing streak — but holding the lead in the NFC East and fourth seed in the playoffs. But even if the Cowboys lose, their game next week in Philadelphia against the Eagles — who are also 6-7 — will likely decide the division, and possibly even the future of Head Coach Jason Garrett, with former Ohio State University Coach Urban Meyer rumored to be waiting in the wings to take over in Dallas.

The Dallas struggles have come even with one of the best offenses in the NFL, which came into Week 15 leading the league in offensive yardage as well as average yards per play, and yards gained per drive, according to Inside the Star. Quarterback Dak Prescott also leads the NFL in passing yards.

Prescott is now only the second quarterback in the Cowboys’ 60-year history to throw for 4,000 yards, a feat only Tony Romo has previously accomplished in Dallas.

Winning three of their last four games and two in row, with 1,004 yards and seven touchdowns in those last two games, the Rams enter Sunday’s showdown as the slimmest of favorites on the road, with oddsmakers seeing a spread of just one point, according to Sports Illustrated. The 8-5 Rams have performed slightly better against the spread this season, going 9-4.

A loss for the Rams, coupled with a win on Sunday by the 9-4 Minnesota Vikings — who travel to Los Angeles to take on the 5-8 Chargers — does not eliminate the Rams, but would come close. In that scenario, the Rams must beat the team with the NFL’s best record, the San Francisco 49ers, and then finish with a win over the Arizona Cardinals. At the same time, the Vikings would need to lose their last two games, to the 11-3 Green Bay Packers, and in Week 17, the Chicago Bears.

That way, the Rams would grab the second NFC Wild Card spot on a tiebreaker, due to to a superior conference record. But a win would clearly put the Rams in a far better, though still improbable, position for a home-stretch playoff run.