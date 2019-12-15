Marvel Studios Already Has A Team-Up Flick ‘Well Underway’ According To Kevin Feige

Avengers: Endgame has come and gone, and Marvel Studios has announced a massive Phase 4 lineup which will begin next year with the Black Widow solo film. Fans are already wondering when the next big team-up movie from the studio will be coming, and it’s not too far off according to Kevin Feige. There were four major team-up movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, five if you count Captain America: Civil War, but now a new group of heroes is forming, urging the question of when will this new band get together?

Feige spoke with Omelete last week during Brazil’s CCXP and talked about the future of the MCU, and if the studio is already thinking about the next big project.

“Yeah, I mean, the MCU is all interconnected, but we really focus on one movie at a time. We’re going to make the best Black Widow movie we can possibly make, the best Eternals movie we can make, the best Shang-Chi, Doctor Strange, Thor, Captain Marvel, Black Panther, right? And keep evolving their stories. And then, yes, it’s always fun to see them come together in a master plan. Which is, I promise you, well underway.”

It looks like fans aren’t going to have to wait too long for another Avengers level event.

Whether this new band of heroes will still be referred to as the Avengers remains to be seen, but it’s likely not a direction Feige and company will take. The MCU’s first team-up came at the end of Phase 1 when The Avengers debuted in 2012. Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) followed in Phase 2, with Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame helping to round out Phase 3 in the last two years. There is no team-up film slated to land in Phase 4 which will run over the course of the next two years concluding with Thor: Love and Thunder which premieres November 5, 2021.

Phase 5 has not been officially announced, but dates for films have been released, most of which do not have a title attached at this time. This could be where the next team-up film takes place, as it will encompass another two years of projects. The furthest date out for Phase 5 currently is November 3, 2023. Traditionally, the MCU team-up flicks fell in the months of April and May, and it’s unknown if that’s the release timeline Feige will want to work with again.

Here’s what’s coming up in Phase 4 and 5 regarding films for now:

Phase 4

Black Widow – May 1, 2020

Eternals – November 6, 2020

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – February 12, 2021

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – May 7, 2021

Untitled Spider-Man sequel – July 16, 2021

Thor: Love and Thunder – November 5, 2021

Phase 5