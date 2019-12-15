Buxom Ukrainian Leanna Bartlett Dons Sheer Nude Bra At Sunset

Model Leanna Bartlett kick-started her Saturday evening by thinking about her fans. The Ukrainian babe shared a racy photo to her Instagram that drove her fans wild. Leanna knows what tickles her followers’ fancy and her photos keep getting hotter.

Leanna left very little to the imagination in this particular shot. In fact, she wore the bare minimum as she posed for the camera. The blonde bombshell donned a see-through nude bra and a pair of denim pants. She didn’t even bother to accessorize, knowing that she had all that it takes to pull off the look without any help.

The Instagram stunner is particularly well-endowed and the bra showed off her bust to perfection. The piece of lingerie had an underwire feature that helped to support and shape her breasts. Since s hem wore no other top, it was particularly important for her cleavage to make its best impression.

The profile view of the hottie showed off Leanna’s tiny waist and flat stomach. Leanna’s followers know that she often promotes various products on her social media pages. She’s definitely one of the most beautiful women on the web and the advertisers and sponsors take advantage of the fact that Leanna takes good care of her figure.

Leanna decided to go full vixen for this look. She wore her hair in a deep side path and allowed her golden mane to fall in casual disarray down her shoulders and back. She also wore a full face of makeup highlighting her eyes and mouth.

The influencer may hail from a cold country, but her stare was as hot as a beach on a summer’s day. Leanna smoldered and directed her gaze at the camera. In the background, the sun’s setting rays provided the only halo this woman would ever have. Naughty has never been nice.

Leanna’s 3.3 million fans loved the posts. In fact, they showered the photo with likes, heart, and fire emoji. She delivered yet another smoking photo and they showed their appreciation by posting in the comments section and inundating her with compliments.

Loading...

“Wow. My heart stopped on this one. Just beautiful,” said one fan.

On Leanna’s website, she describes herself as a model and influencer. She ascribes her success to her commitment to beauty.

“An artist at heart, Leanna approached each moment in front of the camera as an opportunity to create a work of aesthetic beauty, as rich in character and charisma as with color and shape. Her talent and commitment did not go unnoticed by industry insiders.”