‘The Challenge’ Star Paulie Calafiore Responds To Theo Campbell’s Comments Calling Him A ‘Loser’

The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 has finally concluded and cast members who got the boot before the final have been speaking out on social media regarding the winning and losing teams. Team U.K. took home the victory in Season 34, and one of the finals biggest surprises was the gassing out of three-time Challenger Paulie Calafiore. The Big Brother alum was absolutely ripped apart on social media for his performance, not just by viewers, but by some of his co-stars. One War of the Worlds 2 cast member who was anything but silent on Paulie’s performance was Theo Campbell.

Theo tweeted several comments about Paulie shortly after the two-part finale aired, even calling his co-star a “loser” in the process.

“Imagine you were smart and you didn’t get turbo kicked off and didn’t vote Jordan in. 2 people you needed after your so so poor performance. End result showed who deserved to win. Loser $0,” Theo wrote.

Paulie chatted with People after the final aired to discuss the season, and he was asked to respond to the comments Theo made online.

“I actually expected Theo, as a former athlete, to at least understand sportsmanship on and off the field. He hasn’t really gotten it yet,” Paulie said. “It just goes to show you that people will have comments about me because they know it’s gonna get them engagement.”

Theo watched the interview and responded yet again on Twitter, slamming Paulie for suggesting he made comments about him for engagement and clout.

“Heavy light whatever, 12 people done that final only 1 stood out in terms of gassing out. I thought you’d smash it,” Theo tweeted along with some profanities.

The two clearly haven’t mended fences since their fight on War of the Worlds 2 where the pair almost came to blows. Fans will remember Paulie gave Theo a quick peck on the lips while they were arguing, almost taunting his enemy to hit him so he would be sent home.

Paulie explained on his on Twitter how he suffered from heatstroke during the final, which caused his kidneys to shut down. The MTV star thanked his fans for their support, as well as some of his cast members who stuck by his side during the season. Not all Challenge cast members have slammed Paulie for gassing out, as Season 34 winner Jordan Wiseley recently noted how bad his rival truly looked during the final and felt compassion for him.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 reunion airs this Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.