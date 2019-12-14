‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Director Patty Jenkins Explains Why The Specific Year Was Chosen

Wonder Woman 1984 is less than a year away from hitting theaters, and it will follow the success of the first film, which impressed both critics and fans alike in 2017. After the title was revealed for the sequel, many fans were wondering about the significance of the year 1984, and there appeared to be no obvious answers hidden in the DC Comics.

As reported by CinemaBlend, the first trailer for the film was revealed last week at Brazil’s CCXP, where director Patty Jenkins and star Gal Gadot hosted a panel to discuss details about the film. Jenkins was asked about the year 1984, and she offered some clarity about the film’s title.

“Why 1984? We wanted to bring Diana into the modern world, but the ’80s is a period that Wonder Woman is quite synonymous with. So it was great to see her there, but most importantly, it’s sort of the height of Western civilization and the success of the world that we all live in in the aftermath of now. So I was curious to collide our Wonder Woman into the height of our current modern belief system, and what kind of villains come out of that, and see what happens. So it all came quite naturally.”

The sequel is set decades after the original Wonder Woman, which took place during World War I. However, fans have already seen Diana Prince post-1984 in the DC Extended Universe timeline. The character debuted in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, which was set in 2016.

The ’80s theme was prevalent in both the trailer and the new character posters for the film. All of the teaser clips were extremely colorful, as were the characters’ outfits. Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor even sported a tracksuit — complete with a fanny pack and throwback Nike sneakers. Diana’s newest uniform — referred to as the Golden Eagle armor in the comics — is all gold and fitted with large wings.

Loading...

A three-story mall was also featured in the trailer, where Diana can be seen knocking out security cameras to keep herself out of the media. Now that the lasso-wielding heroine is in more of a modern-day time period, she has to worry about being exposed to mankind.

Henry Cavill’s Superman wasn’t well-received by many Metropolis citizens in Man of Steel, proving that everyday people aren’t always ready to handle a superhero in their presence. It appears that Diana might have figured this out way before her Justice League comrade.

Wonder Woman 1984 hits theaters on June 5, 2020.