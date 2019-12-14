‘The Challenge’ Season 35 Spoilers: Winners Revealed

Warning: This article contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 35 of The Challenge. This is the upcoming season of the show and not War of the Worlds 2 which just finished airing.

Season 35 of The Challenge is officially over after the final was filmed this week in Europe. Coincidentally, Season 35 concluded filming around the same time that the War of the Worlds 2 finale aired on MTV this past Wednesday. Another group of Challengers ventured to Prague, Czech Republic back in October and finished their season just ahead of the Christmas holiday. Spoilers were leaked Saturday afternoon regarding the season’s big winners, and two players came in first: one male and one female.

According to Twitter spoiler account, GamerVev, Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, and Jenny West are Season 35’s winners. It’s already been rumored that Season 35 is not a team season, but rather individuals vying for themselves. Bananas and Jenny are not alleged to be on a partner team, but it looks like one guy and one girl were eligible to nab the final prize. This will be the 20th season of The Challenge for Bananas, and his victory could give him a push to retire from the series. Season 35 is the seventh final win the 1st Look host will have nabbed and breaks the curse after stealing the prize money from Sarah Rice in Rivals III.

Season 35 is the second Challenge for Jenny who made her debut on War of the Worlds 2. Jenny was eliminated about halfway through the competition after losing in an elimination to Tori Deal.

GamerVev is also showing Kyle Christie and Kaycee Clark to have landed in second place. Kaycee is a Challenge newbie who won Big Brother Season 20 and will be the most successful rookie on this season of the competition series. Season 35 marks the fifth Challenge appearance for Kyle and second final appearance after he made it to the end on Vendettas.

In third place was rookie Bayleigh Dayton who also hails from Big Brother Season 20, as well as veteran Cory Wharton. Bayleigh was reportedly injured and unable to finish the final, unfortunately. Season 35 is the seventh Challenge for Cory and will mark his third final appearance. The Teen Mom OG dad came in third in Invasion of the Champions and was the runner-up in Battle of the Bloodlines.

Fourth place went to Melissa Reeves and rookie Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat. Melissa was last seen on Final Reckoning, and Season 35 will be her first final appearance. It looks like Melissa won’t finish the final as well but for an unknown reason. She leaves the final before Bayleigh is injured, however, landing her in fourth place. Fessy is another Big Brother Season 20 newcomer.

Rogan O’Conner, who was listed in the final 10 cast members for the season, was eliminated before the final, as was Dee Ngyuen.

Season 35 of The Challenge is expected to premiere in early 2020 on MTV.