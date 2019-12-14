‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Rocks Tight Red Mini Skirt

Teen Mom 2 fan favorite Chelsea Houska often shows off her epic style on her social media platforms. Recently, the mom-of-three took to her Instagram stories to show off a hot new red mini skirt.

In the photo, Chelsea looks stunning wearing a long sleeve plunging black shirt. She paired the black shirt with a tight red mini skirt. Her signature red hair is worn down and in beautiful curls. The mom-of-three is standing for the photo with a gray background behind her. As she stands, she has her right hand on her hip and her left arm hanging down by her side. Chelsea has a smile on her face as she looks away from the camera.

Above the photo, Chelsea wrote, “How cute it is this outfit?!” and included a red heart emoji. Since the photo was posted on Chelsea’s Instagram stories, fans were unable to leave comments. However, she did link to the Instagram page for the boutique where the outfit is available. The photo is on the boutique’s page, Laurie Belle’s, and has over 6,900 likes. Immediately, though, fans were asking where they could find the outfit and it turns out it had already sold out! However, it appears that it is being reordered so fans will have to check back to find the awesome outfit.

With so many comments about the outfit on the post, it is safe to say that fans like it. Chelsea Houska has been partnering with the boutique for the past couple of months. She often takes to her Instagram stories to show off her fabulous fashion hauls. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chelsea recently took to her Instagram stories to show off some awesome finds from the boutique and revealed that some would even make awesome gifts for the holidays.

On the most recent season of Teen Mom 2, Chelsea’s collaboration with the boutique has been featured. She is also shown on the site modeling plenty of different looks.

It isn’t just Chelsa’s fashion that fans love, though. Many fans are also a fan of the Teen Mom 2 star’s hair. Recently, the mom-of-three took to her Instagram stories to share her hair care secrets. Chelsea has been rocking red hair for years and fans love the color along with her hair style. She shared with fans the different hair products that she uses and even revealed how fans could achieve a similar hair color.