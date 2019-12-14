‘Days Of Our Lives’ Comings & Goings: A Beloved Character Returns, A Villain Is Back

Days of Our Lives comings and goings reveal some very exciting news. Actress Alison Sweeney, who has played Sami Brady on the soap opera off-and-on for decades, will be returning to Salem in 2020.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Sami will be back just in time to help the soap heat up the hot summer months. The character is a huge favorite among fans, as Alison has made a habit of dropping by the show for short stints in the years since she left her contracted role to pursue other career avenues.

Alison made the big announcement earlier this week, and fans were immediately thrilled to learn that they would soon be getting a dose of Sami Brady, who has been a constant source of drama and entertainment for viewers over the years.

There is no word about why Sami will be returning to Salem, but it could have something to do with any member of her family who still lives there, including her oldest child, son Will Horton (Chandler Massey). She may also have to return for a plot that could involve her mother, Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall), father Roman Brady (Josh Taylor), brother Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan), or even her stepfather, John Black (Drake Hogestyn).

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sami will be coming home, but it’s unconfirmed whether or not her husband EJ DiMera will be with her. Fans want to see Sami and EJ back together after Alison’s last stint on the show brought the revelation that EJ was still alive. However, the viewers want actor James Scott back in the role. James didn’t return to play the badly burned EJ who was resurrected by Dr. Rolf’s serum, and likely won’t return alongside Sami this time around either. However, fans are holding out hope for a big summer surprise.

In addition, the man that killed EJ, Clyde Weston (James Reed), will also be back on the screen. After being sent to solitary confinement last week, Clyde is back in his regular prison cell alongside his son, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson), and the drama is sure to be at an all-time high between the father and son after Ben snitched on his dad and got him sent away.

Clyde is a very dangerous man, and Ben doesn’t want any trouble with him. However, Days of Our Lives viewers are likely to see just that when Clyde returns to the general population of the prison on Monday’s episode.